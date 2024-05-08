Great condition. 42 inch Plasma. Usage stats from service menu: 14227 hours (592 days equivalent). Power on #:6803

I believe it's rated at 100k hours so it should still have plenty of life left in it.

I don't have a remote for it however (they can be found on TradeMe for less than $20). DVT-B/Freeview built-in however no apps. Does have a Freeview guide however it's basic.

3 HDMI ports, ARC on 2. 60p 720. The picture is suprisingly good for a 720 panel.

From smoke free home. Collection from Hillmorton address (Christchurch).