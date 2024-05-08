Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FREE to a good home: Panasonic Viera TH-P42X20Z
KellyP

1245 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#312681 8-May-2024 09:35
Send private message

Great condition. 42 inch Plasma. Usage stats from service menu: 14227 hours (592 days equivalent). Power on #:6803

 

I believe it's rated at 100k hours so it should still have plenty of life left in it.

 

I don't have a remote for it however (they can be found on TradeMe for less than $20). DVT-B/Freeview built-in however no apps. Does have a Freeview guide however it's basic.

 

3 HDMI ports, ARC on 2. 60p 720. The picture is suprisingly good for a 720 panel. 

 

From smoke free home. Collection from Hillmorton address (Christchurch).

 

 

KellyP

1245 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3230076 14-May-2024 09:58
Send private message

Pending



KellyP

1245 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3230433 14-May-2024 16:48
Send private message

Gone!

