ForumsOffers and WantedWTS: 2x HPE DL380 G9 - Hastings
Dairusire

#312746 14-May-2024 10:28
As above, wanting to sell a couple of DL380 G9. 

No warranty. However, both have been pulled out in a working state and all disks will be wiped before sale. 

 

Realistically no shipping, but will deliver between Auckland and Hastings this coming (Friday 17th) weekend, or Hastings and Wellington the following (Fri 24th) for $50 each server. However, usual at your own risk I take no responsibility for it failing due to travel. 

 

Server 1. $650 
Front Fascia included

 

2x Xeon 2620 v4
2x SFF 8Bays (16 total)
12x 16GB ECC Dimms 192GB of 2400Mhz ECC
14x 900GB 10k SAS drives
2x SFF HDD slides
1x HPE P440AR Raid card
1x HPE SAS Expansion Card
1x HPE 10Gbit SPF+ card
2x 500w PSU

 

 

 



Server 2. $550

2x Xeon 2620 v4
1x SFF 8Bay
10x 16GB ECC Dimms 160GB of 2400Mhz ECC
8x 900GB 10k SAS drives
1x HPE P440AR Raid card
1x HPE 10Gbit SPF+ card
2x 500w PSU

 

 

 

 

concordnz
  #3230225 14-May-2024 11:54
I'm interested,
when you say 'between' Auckland - Hastings,
are you coming To Auckland itself?
Interested in 1st Server.



Dairusire

  #3230226 14-May-2024 12:00
concordnz: I'm interested,
when you say 'between' Auckland - Hastings,
are you coming To Auckland itself?
Interested in 1st Server.

 

Most of the way yeah haha. I'm going racing at Hampton Downs Sat/Sun, so will be in Hunua. 

Could look to drop it off Friday evening if you could meet me somewhere? 

concordnz
  #3230251 14-May-2024 13:09
That could be workable,
let me see what I can work out.



concordnz
  #3231034 15-May-2024 22:39
@dairusire

I'll take it to DMs, and we can work out the details.

Dairusire

  #3232674 20-May-2024 13:46
Server 1 sold. 

 

 

 

Server 2 pending for this coming weekend. 

