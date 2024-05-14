As above, wanting to sell a couple of DL380 G9.



No warranty. However, both have been pulled out in a working state and all disks will be wiped before sale.

Realistically no shipping, but will deliver between Auckland and Hastings this coming (Friday 17th) weekend, or Hastings and Wellington the following (Fri 24th) for $50 each server. However, usual at your own risk I take no responsibility for it failing due to travel.

Server 1. $650

Front Fascia included

2x Xeon 2620 v4

2x SFF 8Bays (16 total)

12x 16GB ECC Dimms 192GB of 2400Mhz ECC

14x 900GB 10k SAS drives

2x SFF HDD slides

1x HPE P440AR Raid card

1x HPE SAS Expansion Card

1x HPE 10Gbit SPF+ card

2x 500w PSU





Server 2. $550



2x Xeon 2620 v4

1x SFF 8Bay

10x 16GB ECC Dimms 160GB of 2400Mhz ECC

8x 900GB 10k SAS drives

1x HPE P440AR Raid card

1x HPE 10Gbit SPF+ card

2x 500w PSU