As above, wanting to sell a couple of DL380 G9.
No warranty. However, both have been pulled out in a working state and all disks will be wiped before sale.
Realistically no shipping, but will deliver between Auckland and Hastings this coming (Friday 17th) weekend, or Hastings and Wellington the following (Fri 24th) for $50 each server. However, usual at your own risk I take no responsibility for it failing due to travel.
Server 1. $650
Front Fascia included
2x Xeon 2620 v4
2x SFF 8Bays (16 total)
12x 16GB ECC Dimms 192GB of 2400Mhz ECC
14x 900GB 10k SAS drives
2x SFF HDD slides
1x HPE P440AR Raid card
1x HPE SAS Expansion Card
1x HPE 10Gbit SPF+ card
2x 500w PSU
Server 2. $550
2x Xeon 2620 v4
1x SFF 8Bay
10x 16GB ECC Dimms 160GB of 2400Mhz ECC
8x 900GB 10k SAS drives
1x HPE P440AR Raid card
1x HPE 10Gbit SPF+ card
2x 500w PSU