Hi all!



Have not used this camera in a long time, in perfect condition, it's an incredible point and shoot, however I'm more of a DSLR kind of guy. Has been well taken care of.



Based in Auckland



RRP ~ 1400, looking for ~950 but open to any offers as I want to see it go to a good home



The PowerShot G1 X Mark III camera breaks new ground as the first Canon compact digital camera to feature a large 24.2 Megapixel APS-C sensor for detailed images and Dual Pixel CMOS AF for fast autofocus. A wealth of advanced features including a built-in electronic viewfinder, a 3.0-inch Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD with Touch and Drag AF and built-in Wi-Fi®, NFC and Bluetooth® technology offer impressive performance in virtually any situation.



A flexible ISO 100-25600 range suits working in a variety of lighting conditions, and the processing capabilities minimize noise for notable clarity. The processor also contributes to a fast 7 fps continuous shooting rate, which can be altered through to 9 fps with AF lock for photographing fast-moving subjects. Full HD 1080p video recording is also supported at up to a 60-fps frame rate.



Comes with camera, a small camera bag, and 2 extra batteries if I can find them

Images below

https://imgur.com/a/15uRaTb