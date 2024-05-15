It's to replace my son's old iphone SE which has finally given up. Doesn't matter if it has cracks, scratches, imperfections etc - mainly want something that has decent battery, performance and will get updates for a year or so.

He (and I) would actually also prefer android as I really dislike the apple walled garden even if it is slowly opening up a bit. Open to apple though as I know they tend to last longer\get updates longer...

PS: Also open to suggestions for new if anyone thinks a new phone is better option.