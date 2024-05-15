Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sidefx

#312759 15-May-2024 06:44
It's to replace my son's old iphone SE which has finally given up.  Doesn't matter if it has cracks, scratches, imperfections etc - mainly want something that has decent battery, performance and will get updates for a year or so. 

 

 

 

He (and I) would actually also prefer android as I really dislike the apple walled garden even if it is slowly opening up a bit. Open to apple though as I know they tend to last longer\get updates longer...

 

 

 

PS: Also open to suggestions for new if anyone thinks a new phone is better option. 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

thewabbit
  #3230629 15-May-2024 08:51
I have a oneplus 6 lying around. Travelling atm (home Friday) so can send some pictures and exact specs if you'd like when I get home



ANglEAUT
  #3230643 15-May-2024 09:59
How about a Nokia G20? Or a Samsung A20? Either for $90.




kvunqad
  #3230654 15-May-2024 10:38
IMO for $150 it might be hard to get something that will still get updates and stays relevant for couple more years.

Maybe spend a little bit more and grab him something like a more recent iPhone SE? Or a pixel 7a as there are a lot of them out there for 4-500nzd.



sidefx

  #3230821 15-May-2024 15:29
kvunqad: IMO for $150 it might be hard to get something that will still get updates and stays relevant for couple more years.

Maybe spend a little bit more and grab him something like a more recent iPhone SE? Or a pixel 7a as there are a lot of them out there for 4-500nzd.

 

 

 

He's 13 so it really just needs to do basic SMS, email, WhatsApp, phone calls, occasional game, that sort of thing.   And since he'll probably crack the screen within a few weeks\months anyway I was hoping someone might have something with minor (or not so minor...) damage that they want to get rid of ;D

 

 

 

PS: Point taken though - esp the updates for a couple of years.  I see that lots of manufacturers only offer 3 years of updates so might remove\update that in original post. 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

