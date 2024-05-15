I have a Sonos Move Speaker Purchased from Noel Leeming (can provide receipt) on 03/06/21

It was my casual speaker that I used to use when we were outdoors or doing some gardening / indoor cleaning etc that joined my House Sonos setup.

Probably discharged and charged in full about 6 times over the time, usually remains on cradle plugged in. Wireless Charging Base included.

I am selling it as I got an upgrade to Move 2 now.

GZ Price of $400

Pick up from Flat Bush (anytime) or Ellerslie (during working hours) in Auckland.

From their website. https://www.sonos.com/en-nz/shop/move

