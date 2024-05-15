Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Sonos Move Speaker
maxeon








#312764 15-May-2024 14:17
Send private message

I have a Sonos Move Speaker Purchased from Noel Leeming (can provide receipt) on 03/06/21

 

It was my casual speaker that I used to use when we were outdoors or doing some gardening / indoor cleaning etc that joined my House Sonos setup. 

 

Probably discharged and charged in full about 6 times over the time, usually remains on cradle plugged in. Wireless Charging Base included.

 

 

 

I am selling it as I got an upgrade to Move 2 now. 

 

GZ Price of $400

 

Pick up from Flat Bush (anytime) or Ellerslie (during working hours) in Auckland. 

 

 

 

 

From their website. https://www.sonos.com/en-nz/shop/move

 

Stream music, radio, audiobooks, and more from all your favorite services, and take the sound from room to room and beyond. The weather-resistant design, rechargeable battery, and wide soundstage deliver an exceptional outdoor listening experience. Control is easy with the Sonos app, your voice, and Apple AirPlay 2 on WiFi. Switch to Bluetooth® when you're away. Effortlessly charge Move by setting it on the included Wireless Charging Base. Add other Sonos speakers around your home for multiroom listening. Everything works together over WiFi. 

Abrdgr






  #3230993 15-May-2024 20:34
Send private message

Potentially keen but new to Sonos and don’t know all the models/features etc. could this be paired with another unit for stereo sound? Wondering if I could use two of these together. Or is it basically just a Bluetooth speaker with wifi/airplay?



maxeon








  #3230994 15-May-2024 20:38
Send private message

Yes. You can have two of these as stereo. If you have other Sonos products that connect to wifi can all play together including this.

maxeon








  #3234417 24-May-2024 20:26
Send private message

Bump. Can do it at 350



maxeon








  #3248569 13-Jun-2024 21:57
Send private message

Sold

