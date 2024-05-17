I'm after just 3 of these port locks with a key .... most available are packets of 25 or more.
Yes, I know they can be jimmied open by a determined person, but this is a 'visual deterrent' in an open meeting room.
If you don't need them urgently, Aliexpress has them for $5.
Seeing as the ports aren't in use (why else would you want to lock them), Can you just not patch them to the switch?
>If you don't need them urgently, Aliexpress has them for $5.<
That's what I may have to do, thanks.
>Seeing as the ports aren't in use (why else would you want to lock them), Can you just not patch them to the switch?<
The ports are live/patched, but in a shared area .... hence preventing use other than those allowed.
Andib:
If you don't need them urgently, Aliexpress has them for $5.
Seeing as the ports aren't in use (why else would you want to lock them), Can you just not patch them to the switch?
Have you ever dealt with end users?
I'd imagine this is a case of if it's a port on the wall that's not connected to a switch, they will plug in to it, then ring IT and demand it be fixed right now as it's not working and they are very important people. If the port is physically locked...
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.
Interesting Update: packet of 24 plus 2 keys arrive from AliExpress in 5 days!