Rickles

#312791 17-May-2024 12:28
I'm after just 3 of these port locks with a key .... most available are packets of 25 or more.

 

Yes, I know they can be jimmied open by a determined person, but this is a 'visual deterrent' in an open meeting room.

Andib
  #3231773 17-May-2024 14:01
If you don't need them urgently, Aliexpress has them for $5.

 

Seeing as the ports aren't in use (why else would you want to lock them), Can you just not patch them to the switch?

 
 
 
 

Rickles

  #3231828 17-May-2024 14:19
     >If you don't need them urgently, Aliexpress has them for $5.<

 

That's what I may have to do, thanks.

 

     >Seeing as the ports aren't in use (why else would you want to lock them), Can you just not patch them to the switch?<

 

The ports are live/patched, but in a shared area .... hence preventing use other than those allowed.

Lias
  #3231829 17-May-2024 14:21
Andib:

 

If you don't need them urgently, Aliexpress has them for $5.

 

Seeing as the ports aren't in use (why else would you want to lock them), Can you just not patch them to the switch?

 

 

Have you ever dealt with end users?

 

I'd imagine this is a case of if it's a port on the wall that's not connected to a switch, they will plug in to it, then ring IT and demand it be fixed right now as it's not working and they are very important people. If the port is physically locked...

 

 

 

 




Rickles

  #3231832 17-May-2024 14:30
@Lias ... dead right 😁

Rickles

  #3231833 17-May-2024 14:31
UPDATE: Sorted ... thanks.

neb

neb
  #3231979 17-May-2024 20:57
Andib: Seeing as the ports aren't in use (why else would you want to lock them), Can you just not patch them to the switch?

 

Nah, way too straightforward.  Make them PoE ports and label them "Do not use / At own risk".

Rickles

  #3234078 24-May-2024 09:31
Interesting Update:  packet of 24 plus 2 keys arrive from AliExpress in 5 days!

