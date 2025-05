geekbhaji: Looking for a laptop, that will last for around good 3-4 years. Location Wellington Budget around $600 Usage: Home use, light gaming, some coding, and video editing.

Gaming and video editing are notoriously resource heavy. This is going to be a bit of a struggle.



Your best bet is to get a nicer used machine.

Three routes to go with this:

A high end ex-corporate office laptop. These have good build quality and materials, are likely to have been mainly used docked with external mouse & keyboard, and you should be able to find something like the below (HP Zbook g6. 17-9750h @ 2.6Ghz, 512GB SSD, integrated graphics)

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/laptops/laptops/hp/listing/4714000992

A used gaming laptop, like the below (Starting $500, Buy now $850). i7-9750H @2.6Ghz, 16GB ram, RTX2060 with 8GB vram). This will have a cheaper build quality and cost more than the above, but you get that sweet gaming focused graphics card.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/laptops/laptops/hp/listing/4714000992

A used mobile workstation. These are aimed at engineers / CAD operators, and are very expensive new, generally build quality reflects that. But they are fairly cheap in the used market as the people who value the professional graphics cars don't generally buy used. Professional graphic cards (certified for AutoCAD etc) are way better than integrated graphics, but worse than higher end graphics cards targeted at gaming. For example the below Dell Precision 5540, i7-9850H, 32GB ram, 512GB SSD, Quadro T2000 4GB graphics.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/laptops/laptops/dell/listing/4707249470



Personally I would take the last one, for the slightly faster processer, but it does cost more than the first option, and would be worse at gaming than the second option





All these are 2020 era laptops, so already ~4 years old. Not that to get this to last to 8 years old you will need as some point to:

Replace the battery (or accept zero battery life)

Take it apart and clean the fluff out of the cooling system, and re-paste the CPU & GPU

My personal laptop is a dell Precision M4700 mobile workstation, I am not sure how old mine is, but I think the series was released in 2012. I brought it used in late 2013, to give you some idea about getting a long life out of a laptop.



It's still still going strong, more than a decade after I purchased it. That said: