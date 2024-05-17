geekbhaji:

johno1234: Why wouldn't any reasonable quality laptop last 3-4 years? Do bits wear out, fall off or something?

On lower end laptops:

Hinges fail

Keyboads can wear out / break

Palm rests can wear though

Power port can get loose

On all laptops:

Thermal paste will dry up

cooling system will get clogged with fluf

Batteries will fail (Many modern laptops have a setting to keep them from charging about 80% so they last a decent time, buy many older ones will sit at 100% when docked, which will kill the battery in a couple of years)

Some types of screens dull over time (and some backlight bulbs fail).



There is also the obsolescence question. If your computer can no longer do what you (or most other users) need, then might was well have failed... Suggest laptops with 4GB soldered ram are in that category already, and 8gb units will be soon.

And durability - My 12 year old dell precision with full metal casing is sure a heap more durable than economy focused dell it replaced.

- Of course the used case does somewhat determine how much this matters. Somebody who is constantly on the road (or lugging their laptop around school / uni) is going to put a heap more stress on their laptop than somebody who leaves it docked except for trips to a family household in a padded bag 3x times a year.



- Also somebody who uses an external keyboard / mouse / monitor at home is going to see way less wear on their laptop than somebody who doesn't.