If you are an expecting parent then you should look into the SNOO. They automate settling and provide white noise and motion to help you with the first 6 months of sleeping.
We purchased our SNOO in Europe (not available in NZ and they currently sell for about $2400 in EU) and brought it back to NZ with us so that we could use it when our son was born. He slept amazingly in it. As new parents we figured if the cot helps him sleep even slightly longer it is worth it, and we weren’t wrong. At times when he would stir in his sleep you could see the SNOO take action with gentle swaying and white noise to help him sleep longer. Definitely the best baby purchase we made!
The swaddles are also so easy to use and much faster than a regular one to put on.
Includes:
SNOO in its original box with power adapter
2x small swaddles
2x medium swaddles
2x large swaddles
2x fitted sheets
All is in excellent condition.
$1900, pick up in Wellington or you can organise a courier to pick up. We are in Brooklyn.