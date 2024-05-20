lyndondrake

Kia ora, pretty random post for this forum so mods feel free to delete if it's not right for GZ. I've just finished doing a pretty geeky house, as we were expecting to live here for a while, but family circumstances are taking us back to the UK, so we're about to put it on the market. The house has structured cabling and KNX automation throughout (with a KNX-IP gateway to Home/Alexa), a media room with Atmos speakers and effective sound insulation from the rest of the house, three-phase and a high-current street fuse, wiring from the roof down to the rear of the house ready for PV/battery (not done though), wiring for fast-chargers in both sides of the garage, 30A outdoor circuit ready for a spa pool, whole-house ducted heat pump with individual zone control in every room, underfloor in the main bathrooms, a louvre roof on the deck also connected to the automation (there's wiring there for outdoor heaters too although not installed yet), hard wired cameras around the house, hard wired video door bell, and all the AV gear for the media room plus the Unifi gear is in a rack cabinet down in the garage. Boyd Avenue, Māngere Bridge, with a CV of $1.675m but very little seems to go for CV these days so no doubt it will be less than that. Anyway some of the features are a bit niche, so while it'll go on the general market I figured some people here might like to end up in a place like this without all the hassle of building it. Best, Lyndon