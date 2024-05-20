Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
lyndondrake

#312815 20-May-2024 13:17
Kia ora, pretty random post for this forum so mods feel free to delete if it's not right for GZ. I've just finished doing a pretty geeky house, as we were expecting to live here for a while, but family circumstances are taking us back to the UK, so we're about to put it on the market. The house has structured cabling and KNX automation throughout (with a KNX-IP gateway to Home/Alexa), a media room with Atmos speakers and effective sound insulation from the rest of the house, three-phase and a high-current street fuse, wiring from the roof down to the rear of the house ready for PV/battery (not done though), wiring for fast-chargers in both sides of the garage, 30A outdoor circuit ready for a spa pool, whole-house ducted heat pump with individual zone control in every room, underfloor in the main bathrooms, a louvre roof on the deck also connected to the automation (there's wiring there for outdoor heaters too although not installed yet), hard wired cameras around the house, hard wired video door bell, and all the AV gear for the media room plus the Unifi gear is in a rack cabinet down in the garage. Boyd Avenue, Māngere Bridge, with a CV of $1.675m but very little seems to go for CV these days so no doubt it will be less than that. Anyway some of the features are a bit niche, so while it'll go on the general market I figured some people here might like to end up in a place like this without all the hassle of building it. Best, Lyndon

kiwijunglist
  #3232680 20-May-2024 14:08
Sounds cool. Good luck with the sale.




SumnerBoy
  #3232699 20-May-2024 14:29
Sounds like a great geek-house! Can I ask where you sourced your KNX gear from? 

 

Good luck with the sale.

lyndondrake

  #3232700 20-May-2024 14:32
We've done all the automation through DigiHome. They have been brilliant.



floydbloke
  #3232702 20-May-2024 14:35
I'll take it of you can do free shipping to Wellington 😜




lyndondrake

  #3232703 20-May-2024 14:36
That's the most TradeMe-style response I've ever seen on GeekZone :-) 

Jaxson
  #3232760 20-May-2024 17:30
floydbloke:

 

I'll take it of you can do free shipping to Wellington 😜

 



Anyone got any discount codes?  Welcome10 isn't working. 

Mehrts
  #3232782 20-May-2024 19:02
Sounds like some brilliant fore-thought that's gone into the build. 

Good luck with the sale.



Handle9
  #3232796 20-May-2024 20:19
floydbloke:

 

I'll take it of you can do free shipping to Wellington 😜

 

 

Can OP package it, take it to Fastway and drop it off at 2.51am on Thursday while standing on one leg?

lachlanw
  #3232884 21-May-2024 09:01
Sounds like a great place, good luck with the sale. 

Insanekiwi
  #3233036 21-May-2024 13:49
Maybe worth putting up the address / photos to assist with the sale? sounds like well thought out; just when we were building our house back in 2017-2019! 

 

 

lyndondrake

  #3243398 31-May-2024 17:46
Insanekiwi:

 

Maybe worth putting up the address / photos to assist with the sale? sounds like well thought out; just when we were building our house back in 2017-2019! 

 

 

Only as a followup for those who are interested:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/residential/sale/listing/4738116653

