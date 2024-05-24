Hi all



Selling my faithful iPhone 13 128GB in Starlight White. Has been fully updated to 17.5.1 with battery health at 95%.

Condition of the phone itself is very good with almost no issues on the screen itself and on the rear the only visible marks is around the camera lens rings where there are some dings but not on actual lens themselves.

I will include a Ottobox Pink Defender case and the official 25W Apple charger and cable. I'm looking for $700 for this with free shipping.

Also selling an Apple Watch SE (original) 44mm with 89% battery health.



Condition of the watch is OK. There is a noticeable scratch on the top right but not visible in daily use. Only visible if the screen is off. Under it's battery condition I could get a full day but you're not sleeping with it unless you charge it. Will include a rainbow strap that is third party.

I'm looking for $100 for this.

If you want them both as a bundle I'll settle for $750 + free shipping.

Photos available on request.