ForumsOffers and WantedSold: iPhone 13 128GB Starlight + Apple Watch SE 44mm
MaxineN

Max
1748 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#312862 24-May-2024 11:50
Send private message

Hi all

Selling my faithful iPhone 13 128GB in Starlight White. Has been fully updated to 17.5.1 with battery health at 95%.

 

Condition of the phone itself is very good with almost no issues on the screen itself and on the rear the only visible marks is around the camera lens rings where there are some dings but not on actual lens themselves.

 

I will include a Ottobox Pink Defender case and the official 25W Apple charger and cable. I'm looking for $700 for this with free shipping.

 

 

 

Also selling an Apple Watch SE (original) 44mm with 89% battery health.

Condition of the watch is OK. There is a noticeable scratch on the top right but not visible in daily use. Only visible if the screen is off. Under it's battery condition I could get a full day but you're not sleeping with it unless you charge it. Will include a rainbow strap that is third party.

 

I'm looking for $100 for this. 

 

 

 

If you want them both as a bundle I'll settle for $750 + free shipping.

 

 

 

Photos available on request.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
MaxineN

Max
1748 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3234216 24-May-2024 12:03
Send private message

Apple watch gone already pending payment and shipping details 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

 
 
 
 


CYaBro
4539 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3234264 24-May-2024 13:10
Send private message

Just checking with mother in law as they might take the iPhone.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

MaxineN

Max
1748 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3234324 24-May-2024 15:24
Send private message

Apple watch SOLD.

 

 

 

iPhone still available.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP



MaxineN

Max
1748 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3235257 27-May-2024 14:20
Send private message

Bumping as I need the 13 gone.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

quebec
834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3235260 27-May-2024 14:25
Send private message

Pictures of phone will be helpful.

MaxineN

Max
1748 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3235263 27-May-2024 14:32
Send private message

quebec: Pictures of phone will be helpful.

 

 

 

Pretty sure I mentioned on my opening post that photos available upon request.

None of the less.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

quebec
834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3235283 27-May-2024 15:05
Send private message

Can’t see pics. Upon inspecting, it goes to a rather questionable link with untrusted cert.
Sorry could just be my browser, maybe someone more knowledgeable can shed some light.



MaxineN

Max
1748 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3235287 27-May-2024 15:21
Send private message

quebec: Can’t see pics. Upon inspecting, it goes to a rather questionable link with untrusted cert.
Sorry could just be my browser, maybe someone more knowledgeable can shed some light.

 

 

 

Hi there

 

 

 

No I may have broken them or possibly my domain is not happy (I've been using said.domain for years and have always had issues, sent them to cyabro without issues)

 

 

 

Edit: That's annoying, now getting a bad cert domain. Let me fix this.

 

 

 

Edit : and fixed :)




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

MaxineN

Max
1748 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3242391 29-May-2024 20:35
Send private message

$650 on the iphone 13.

 

 

 

It will go to Trademe on Sunday if no sale.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

michaelmurfy
meow
13204 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3242401 29-May-2024 21:45
Send private message

PM'd to save you the hassle of Trademe :)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

MaxineN

Max
1748 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3242547 30-May-2024 08:35
Send private message

Has sold to Mr Murfy pending payment




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

MaxineN

Max
1748 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3242701 30-May-2024 13:09
Send private message

Have payment

 

 

 

Mods please close this.

 

 

 

Thank you GZ!




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





