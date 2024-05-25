Switch OLED with a bunch of controllers etc.
Everything is in excellent condition - well cared for and as new condition. Switch was purchased in October 2023 and the reciept is included for warranty. I will also be listing my Razer Edge and some older iPads in the next few days.
$550 for the lot
West Auckland based. Happy to ship.
Includes:
- Switch OLED Mario Red edition - boxed as new with all accessories
- 128 MicroSD card
- 2 x wireless controller (Mighty Ape Gorilla Gaming Brand)
- 1 x wired controller (Kmart brand)
- 1 x Dobe Eggshell controller / grip (similar to the Nitro Deck - awesome for handheld mode)
- Screen protector (applied)
- Nyko Switch OLED Thin Case - clear (Joycon covers have slightly yellowed)
- Red & black joycon covers
- Powerplay Comfort Grip