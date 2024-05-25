Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Switch OLED + accessories
lookout

616 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#312875 25-May-2024 13:59
Send private message

Switch OLED with a bunch of controllers etc.

 

Everything is in excellent condition - well cared for and as new condition. Switch was purchased in October 2023 and the reciept is included for warranty. I will also be listing my Razer Edge and some older iPads in the next few days.

 

$550 for the lot

 

West Auckland based. Happy to ship.

 

Includes:

 

  • Switch OLED Mario Red edition - boxed as new with all accessories
  • 128 MicroSD card
  • 2 x wireless controller (Mighty Ape Gorilla Gaming Brand)
  • 1 x wired controller (Kmart brand)
  • 1 x Dobe Eggshell controller / grip (similar to the Nitro Deck - awesome for handheld mode)
  • Screen protector (applied)
  • Nyko Switch OLED Thin Case - clear (Joycon covers have slightly yellowed)
  • Red & black joycon covers
  • Powerplay Comfort Grip

More photos here

 

 

 

Create new topic
lookout

616 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3234960 26-May-2024 18:17
Send private message

Just revising my pricing after a few lowball offers on TradeMe. Special GZ prices here 😎. Build your own bundle...

 

Switch OLED - $400
128 microSD - $20
2 x wireless controllers - $50 (or $30 each)
Wired controller - $10
Dobe Eggshell controller - $30
Powerplay Comfort Grip - $10
Nyko clear case - $10

$500 for the lot

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
lookout

616 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3242925 30-May-2024 20:03
Send private message

Bump ... $470 for the lot?

jen1001
252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3243246 31-May-2024 12:37
Send private message

I''ve just PM'd you 😊



lookout

616 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3243335 31-May-2024 16:04
Send private message

Pending sold...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright