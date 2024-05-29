Pbtech has lots of them, I don't get why you would want a used one when new is pretty cheap and readily available.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/components/ssdrives/ssd-pcie-nvme?fs=30776126
noroad:
Pbtech has lots of them, I don't get why you would want a used one when new is pretty cheap and readily available.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/components/ssdrives/ssd-pcie-nvme?fs=30776126
I've got lots of 256GB NVME drives available.
Honestly, selling a 1TB SSD drive second hand right now seems unlikely imo.
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
ANglEAUT:
I've got lots of 256GB NVME drives available.
Honestly, selling a 1TB SSD drive second hand right now seems unlikely imo.
Thanks, grabbed a 1TB WD NVME SSD off Facebook a couple weeks ago for $50.
Nice, that's a pretty sharp price. 1tb NVME usually more like $80-120.