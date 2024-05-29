Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#314921 29-May-2024 10:53
Anyone with a spare SSD I can pickup in Auckland?

  #3242227 29-May-2024 11:01
Pbtech has lots of them, I don't get why you would want a used one when new is pretty cheap and readily available.

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/components/ssdrives/ssd-pcie-nvme?fs=30776126

 
 
 
 

  #3242231 29-May-2024 11:17
noroad:

Pbtech has lots of them, I don't get why you would want a used one when new is pretty cheap and readily available.


 


https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/components/ssdrives/ssd-pcie-nvme?fs=30776126



Thanks but it probably wasn’t clear enough for you, but I’m looking to buy a used, unwanted or spare SSD from anyone that may have one.

  #3242304 29-May-2024 14:22
I've got lots of 256GB NVME drives available.

 

Honestly, selling a 1TB SSD drive second hand right now seems unlikely imo.




  #3242357 29-May-2024 16:57
ANglEAUT:

 

I've got lots of 256GB NVME drives available.

 

Honestly, selling a 1TB SSD drive second hand right now seems unlikely imo.

 

 

Thanks, grabbed a 1TB WD NVME SSD off Facebook a couple weeks ago for $50.

  #3242358 29-May-2024 16:59
Nice, that's a pretty sharp price. 1tb NVME usually more like $80-120.

