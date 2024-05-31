Insanekiwi

Firewalla makes great devices but this one was used for solid 3 years with no reboots.
I noticed the upload has slowed down considerably from 1000 up / 1000 down to 100 up only. Download was not affected. It did reduce the performance of my security camera feeds.
Anyway - it’s useful for travelling as it has a built in wifi and gives you loads of extra security. Again could be a fun project and testing device before they jump into buying something more expensive like Gold or Gold SE.
It will be shipped with an American style plug charger.
I will fully reset the item before shipping it in its original box.
$50 + 8 (shipping).