ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Firewalla Purple (faulty)
Insanekiwi

592 posts

Ultimate Geek


#314938 31-May-2024 07:26
Send private message

Firewalla makes great devices but this one was used for solid 3 years with no reboots.

I noticed the upload has slowed down considerably from 1000 up / 1000 down to 100 up only. Download was not affected. It did reduce the performance of my security camera feeds.

Anyway - it’s useful for travelling as it has a built in wifi and gives you loads of extra security. Again could be a fun project and testing device before they jump into buying something more expensive like Gold or Gold SE.

It will be shipped with an American style plug charger.

I will fully reset the item before shipping it in its original box.

$50 + 8 (shipping).


Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79110 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3243026 31-May-2024 08:48
Send private message

Are you selling because it's faulty? Have you tried just replacing the Ethernet cable to see if is not the cable?




Insanekiwi

592 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3243031 31-May-2024 09:01
Send private message

I love the unit so I upgraded to Firewalla Gold SE to maximise Hyperfibre (that's why CF60 Netcomm is for sale).

 

I don't think it will be the cabling as I have replaced those already. 

 

The interface / support / the speed I was getting out was amazing. I would highly recommend their products others.

michaelmurfy
meow
13211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3243080 31-May-2024 10:29
Send private message

I'll grab it - will fire through a PM now.




Insanekiwi

592 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3243153 31-May-2024 11:20
Send private message

Sorry Michael - pending SOLD to @dryburn

 

If it falls through - I will let you know.

fastmikey
287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3243385 31-May-2024 16:18
Send private message

JFYI - there was a known problem with the Purples having upload speed go to hell.

 

Purple Upload very slow problem – Firewalla

 

Firewalla had been quite happy to replace any affected hardware...

Insanekiwi

592 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3243397 31-May-2024 17:41
Send private message

Thanks. I am discussing options with the company. I really like Firewalla.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3243466 1-Jun-2024 05:25
Send private message

It's a known problem with the ethernet MAC/PHY in early hardware revs, once it hits things slowly get worse and worse.  However Firewalla replaced mine free of charge years after I got it, can't fault their service.

 

If someone actually wants to spend money on a device like this, I've got a faulty Purple too.

Create new topic





