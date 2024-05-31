Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Gaming Handhelds (PS Portal, Razer Edge) + AppleTV 4K,
lookout

619 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#314948 31-May-2024 16:12
Send private message

Happy to ship anything at buyer's expense. Pickup or meetup in West Auckland - Titirangi / New Lynn area.

 

AppleTV 4K (1st Gen) 32gb - $100
Boxed and in excellent condition. Menu button on remote was a bit sticky but has been cleaned with isopropyl and seems to be all good again.

 

Playstation Portal Remote Player - $270
As new. Barely used. Worked really well when I did try it out but I have decided I will go for a Steam Deck OLED. Purchased in May from NL (will include reciept for warranty)

 

Razer Edge WiFi Android Gaming Handheld - $250
Boxed. Excellent condition / as new. Nice Android handheld. Snapdragon G3× Gen 1. Kishi v2 controls. 144Hz AMOLED. Can emulate up to PS2 and a decent amount of Switch too. Great handheld but again, I'm going to grab a Steam Deck OLED.

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
fastmikey
287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3243386 31-May-2024 16:19
Send private message

Interested in the Apple TV 4k - can you confirm the model number?

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
lookout

619 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3243388 31-May-2024 16:52
Send private message

AppleTV sold almost immediately sorry to those who missed out!

lookout

619 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3243405 31-May-2024 18:55
Send private message

Portal is pending.

Just the Razer Edge left. Bargain price btw, Mighty ape were selling these for $899 at one point.



lookout

619 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3245788 7-Jun-2024 17:10
Send private message

All sold thanks!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright