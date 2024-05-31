Happy to ship anything at buyer's expense. Pickup or meetup in West Auckland - Titirangi / New Lynn area.

AppleTV 4K (1st Gen) 32gb - $100

Boxed and in excellent condition. Menu button on remote was a bit sticky but has been cleaned with isopropyl and seems to be all good again.

Playstation Portal Remote Player - $270

As new. Barely used. Worked really well when I did try it out but I have decided I will go for a Steam Deck OLED. Purchased in May from NL (will include reciept for warranty)

Razer Edge WiFi Android Gaming Handheld - $250

Boxed. Excellent condition / as new. Nice Android handheld. Snapdragon G3× Gen 1. Kishi v2 controls. 144Hz AMOLED. Can emulate up to PS2 and a decent amount of Switch too. Great handheld but again, I'm going to grab a Steam Deck OLED.