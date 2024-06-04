johno1234: Once you are done I need someone to crawl over rubble in my basement and install some cat5e. Available? The money is poor and the working conditions medieval.

Haha, well, one of the trades people i spoke to said something like: i need to find someone who is experianced in wiring but not too experianced/qualified. Essentially meaning that paying electrician to do it would be overkill (because their skills are not necessary and they are costly), more like a technician? Pros and cons for this tbh but interesting point.

SirHumphreyAppleby: If it were my property, I would prefer this be done correctly. In the past I've used punch down connectors, mainly from PDL, but lately I've been using toolless keystone jacks from AliExpress (ZoeRax store). No punch down tools are required, just a pair of scissors. A coax stripper and nail scissors or similar also help. I've had no issues with them and the shielded ones are particularly easy to work with... https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004334681446.html

If it were my property, i would also do it properly/better. But its not. The owners see no value in it and wouldnt want to contribute anything (im just renting), so im simply trying to do enough to not make the outcome ugly (for me) and potentially rip it out, patch it up and return to original state when i leave (thus why i dont need them terminating on wall sockets etc). From a renters perspective, its a bit annoying right - you pay like 1000's (or 100's) to improve the property for you to enjoy it for a year (hopefully more - but im going with my fixed term) - while owners often just does the very bare minimum required by law (and only if you cry about it and threaten to take them to tribunal). If the owner/landlord is nice, treat the tenant well (and not like a temporary guest), does more than the bare minimum required by law without needing to constantly nudge, and offer to contribute - i would be inclined to spend more money/effort to make a more long term solution/improvement.



that said, that tool less jack looks interesting. i will look into that :)