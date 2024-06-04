Looking to do a bit of a network wiring job at my home (running come cables through the roof into a room). Does anyone have any leftover ethernet cable from any previous renovations/jobs (probably need like 30-40m at max). More importantly, I don't actually have any of those crimping tools (haven't done such wiring before, so not familiar with how easy/hard to make the ethernet cable without the tools), and buying one for this one small job seems extreamly wasteful.
Mainly just looking to see if anyone in auckland has any leftover cables (ideally white) and tools from a previous job that I can buy/borrow :)
If anyone knows anyone that can do these jobs cheaply and can hook me up, that would be very appreciated too.
I'm in auckland, Birkenhead.