neon

#314973 4-Jun-2024 11:29
Looking to do a bit of a network wiring job at my home (running come cables through the roof into a room). Does anyone have any leftover ethernet cable from any previous renovations/jobs (probably need like 30-40m at max). More importantly, I don't actually have any of those crimping tools (haven't done such wiring before, so not familiar with how easy/hard to make the ethernet cable without the tools), and buying one for this one small job seems extreamly wasteful.

Mainly just looking to see if anyone in auckland has any leftover cables (ideally white) and tools from a previous job that I can buy/borrow :)

If anyone knows anyone that can do these jobs cheaply and can hook me up, that would be very appreciated too.

I'm in auckland, Birkenhead.

hsvhel
  #3244326 4-Jun-2024 11:45
Are you terminating to wall plates or just RJ ends on the cable.

 

TBH, the tools for either are cheap enough and worth the investment even if used a few times over the years.

 

 




reven
  #3244327 4-Jun-2024 11:52
My first house I ran 1200m of ethernet cable.  by the end of it I was sick of crimping.  

 

When I moved I just bought preterminated lengths and plugs I could plug them into.

 

That was so much easier.  And since you don't need a lot, wont really cost that much to do.

 

Thats my recommendation.

 

Otherwise trademe/aliexpress fora  crimping tool, they're very very cheap.

neon

  #3244332 4-Jun-2024 11:59
hsvhel:

 

Are you terminating to wall plates or just RJ ends on the cable.

 

TBH, the tools for either are cheap enough and worth the investment even if used a few times over the years.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depending on permission (im in a rental), i intend to draw two wires into two locations and they will just hang with the RJ end (not wall socket - unless the owner contributes for it). I intend to do it in a way where i can (worst case scenario) remove cabling and repair the holes when i exit. May use some electrical trunking with double sided tape to cover up the hanging wire.

 

 

 

Honestly, i just have this one job - i dont intend to make future ethernet cables (i can just buy fixed size pre built cables, i have heaps already). So having excess ethernet cabling or tooling would just be hoarding. To be fair, if no one has some i can borrow, i will just buy and sell it off later, but i would very much love to avoid it if possible. but i get what you mean though - its not exactly a cost thing, i just have way too many tools/gear that i have already purchased with that mindset haha.



neon

  #3244336 4-Jun-2024 12:05
reven:

 

My first house I ran 1200m of ethernet cable.  by the end of it I was sick of crimping.  

 

When I moved I just bought preterminated lengths and plugs I could plug them into.

 

That was so much easier.  And since you don't need a lot, wont really cost that much to do.

 

Thats my recommendation.

 

Otherwise trademe/aliexpress fora  crimping tool, they're very very cheap.

 

 

 

 

Haha yeah honestly, i was thinking about just buying couple of pre made 30m cables and calling it a day. Maybe thats a good option. 

johno1234
  #3244344 4-Jun-2024 12:25
neon: Looking to do a bit of a network wiring job at my home (running come cables through the roof into a room). Does anyone have any leftover ethernet cable from any previous renovations/jobs (probably need like 30-40m at max). More importantly, I don't actually have any of those crimping tools (haven't done such wiring before, so not familiar with how easy/hard to make the ethernet cable without the tools), and buying one for this one small job seems extreamly wasteful.

Mainly just looking to see if anyone in auckland has any leftover cables (ideally white) and tools from a previous job that I can buy/borrow :)

If anyone knows anyone that can do these jobs cheaply and can hook me up, that would be very appreciated too.

I'm in auckland, Birkenhead.

 

Once you are done I need someone to crawl over rubble in my basement and install some cat5e. Available? The money is poor and the working conditions medieval.

 

 

johno1234
  #3244346 4-Jun-2024 12:26
reven:

 

My first house I ran 1200m of ethernet cable.  by the end of it I was sick of crimping.  

 

When I moved I just bought preterminated lengths and plugs I could plug them into.

 

That was so much easier.  And since you don't need a lot, wont really cost that much to do.

 

Thats my recommendation.

 

Otherwise trademe/aliexpress fora  crimping tool, they're very very cheap.

 

 

Did it annoy you that you had to drill much larger holes to poke the terminated cables through?

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3244355 4-Jun-2024 12:43
neon:

 

Depending on permission (im in a rental), i intend to draw two wires into two locations and they will just hang with the RJ end (not wall socket - unless the owner contributes for it). I intend to do it in a way where i can (worst case scenario) remove cabling and repair the holes when i exit. May use some electrical trunking with double sided tape to cover up the hanging wire.

 

 

If it were my property, I would prefer this be done correctly.

 

In the past I've used punch down connectors, mainly from PDL, but lately I've been using toolless keystone jacks from AliExpress (ZoeRax store). No punch down tools are required, just a pair of scissors. A coax stripper and nail scissors or similar also help. I've had no issues with them and the shielded ones are particularly easy to work with... https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004334681446.html



neon

  #3244366 4-Jun-2024 13:06
johno1234:

 

Once you are done I need someone to crawl over rubble in my basement and install some cat5e. Available? The money is poor and the working conditions medieval.

 

 

 

 

Haha, well, one of the trades people i spoke to said something like: i need to find someone who is experianced in wiring but not too experianced/qualified. Essentially meaning that paying electrician to do it would be overkill (because their skills are not necessary and they are costly), more like a technician? Pros and cons for this tbh but interesting point.

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

If it were my property, I would prefer this be done correctly.

 

In the past I've used punch down connectors, mainly from PDL, but lately I've been using toolless keystone jacks from AliExpress (ZoeRax store). No punch down tools are required, just a pair of scissors. A coax stripper and nail scissors or similar also help. I've had no issues with them and the shielded ones are particularly easy to work with... https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004334681446.html

 

 

 

 

If it were my property, i would also do it properly/better. But its not. The owners see no value in it and wouldnt want to contribute anything (im just renting), so im simply trying to do enough to not make the outcome ugly (for me) and potentially rip it out, patch it up and return to original state when i leave (thus why i dont need them terminating on wall sockets etc). From a renters perspective, its a bit annoying right - you pay like 1000's (or 100's) to improve the property for you to enjoy it for a year (hopefully more - but im going with my fixed term) - while owners often just does the very bare minimum required by law (and only if you cry about it and threaten to take them to tribunal). If the owner/landlord is nice, treat the tenant well (and not like a temporary guest), does more than the bare minimum required by law without needing to constantly nudge, and offer to contribute - i would be inclined to spend more money/effort to make a more long term solution/improvement.

that said, that tool less jack looks interesting. i will look into that :) 

Scott3
  #3244397 4-Jun-2024 14:34
I have got blue D-Link cat 6 solid core in Parnell

You can have ~40m and borrow my networking toolkit (with a crimp tool, cable tester etc) for $60. Will need to source your own plugs (they are fairly cheap & available). PM me if you want this.

 


I have never used the crimp tool, as I have a 24 port patch panel (punch down type) in my data cabinet & punch down type mech's for wall sockets.

Be aware that putting plugs directly on solid core cable isn't best practice (you are meant to use stranded), but for a short term hack, might get the job done.

Rickles
  #3244879 5-Jun-2024 16:38
     >Once you are done I need someone to crawl over rubble in my basement and install some cat5e. Available? The money is poor and the working conditions medieval.<

 

When running CAT5E from office/entry point to TV in lounge and other endo house, I got my wife a tyvek suit and sent her under the house with a torch and coat hanger 😁 ... no spiders but apparently the cat and dog made it fun.

johno1234
  #3244881 5-Jun-2024 16:40
Sounds like a keeper!

 

 

neon

  #3244972 5-Jun-2024 21:40
Scott3:

 

I have got blue D-Link cat 6 solid core in Parnell

You can have ~40m and borrow my networking toolkit (with a crimp tool, cable tester etc) for $60. Will need to source your own plugs (they are fairly cheap & available). PM me if you want this.

 


I have never used the crimp tool, as I have a 24 port patch panel (punch down type) in my data cabinet & punch down type mech's for wall sockets.

Be aware that putting plugs directly on solid core cable isn't best practice (you are meant to use stranded), but for a short term hack, might get the job done.

 

 

 

 

Do you mind if i get back to you? Mostly ticks the boxes, but i would ideally likely to have white cabling so i dont have to worry about painting over or trunking. But if i can get my electrical trunking sorted out, this would be perfect :) Ill let you know!

Scott3
  #3246515 9-Jun-2024 15:28
neon:

 

Scott3:

 

I have got blue D-Link cat 6 solid core in Parnell

You can have ~40m and borrow my networking toolkit (with a crimp tool, cable tester etc) for $60. Will need to source your own plugs (they are fairly cheap & available). PM me if you want this.

 


I have never used the crimp tool, as I have a 24 port patch panel (punch down type) in my data cabinet & punch down type mech's for wall sockets.

Be aware that putting plugs directly on solid core cable isn't best practice (you are meant to use stranded), but for a short term hack, might get the job done.

 

 

 

 

Do you mind if i get back to you? Mostly ticks the boxes, but i would ideally likely to have white cabling so i dont have to worry about painting over or trunking. But if i can get my electrical trunking sorted out, this would be perfect :) Ill let you know!

 



Yeah, Sure.

There will be a window in a couple of weeks where a wall will be open and I need my tools, but if you can work around that sure.

Jaxson
  #3246544 9-Jun-2024 17:00
neon:

 

paying electrician to do it would be overkill (because their skills are not necessary and they are costly)

 

 


Without being rude here I've often found electricians out of the loop when it comes to data/tv aerials/security cameras etc.
Just because it's got wires in it doesn't mean it's instantly aligned to electricians.

There's a whole other field in there that's similar but wildly different.

johno1234
  #3246572 9-Jun-2024 17:56
Jaxson:

 

neon:

 

paying electrician to do it would be overkill (because their skills are not necessary and they are costly)

 

 


Without being rude here I've often found electricians out of the loop when it comes to data/tv aerials/security cameras etc.
Just because it's got wires in it doesn't mean it's instantly aligned to electricians.

There's a whole other field in there that's similar but wildly different.

 

 

Anyone can cut and terminate cable but sparkies are quite good at pulling wires through walls, basements and ceilings and have apprentices to do anything in dirty, dusty or tight spaces.

 

 

