M2425-32
Dual power supplies
Power cables
Full lot of fans
SFP+ modules
SFP+ cables
One of the power supplies is un happy with the power input but cloud reports it as fine.
- 32 10G SFP+ ports
- Two 40G QSFP+ uplinks
- Up to 800 Gbps of switching capacity
- 160G flexible stacking
https://meraki.cisco.com/product/switches/aggregation-switches/ms425-32/
Looking for $15k each.
MS350-48FP
Dual power supplies
Power cables
Full lot of fans
- 48 1G-port model
- Four 10G SFP+ uplinks
- 160 Gbps of physical stacking
https://meraki.cisco.com/product/switches/stackable-access-switches/ms350-48/
Looking for $5k each.
I have two of each switch. In brand new condition, boxed with cables ready to go.
I have connected to the Meraki cloud, these are unclaimed and ready to go.
Pickup chch cbd or can courier. Boxes are big.
3 month return to base refund only. I can't replace or fix.