M2425-32

Dual power supplies

Power cables

Full lot of fans

SFP+ modules

SFP+ cables

One of the power supplies is un happy with the power input but cloud reports it as fine.

32 10G SFP+ ports

Two 40G QSFP+ uplinks

Up to 800 Gbps of switching capacity

160G flexible stacking

https://meraki.cisco.com/product/switches/aggregation-switches/ms425-32/

Looking for $15k each.

MS350-48FP

Dual power supplies

Power cables

Full lot of fans

48 1G-port model

Four 10G SFP+ uplinks

160 Gbps of physical stacking

https://meraki.cisco.com/product/switches/stackable-access-switches/ms350-48/

Looking for $5k each.

I have two of each switch. In brand new condition, boxed with cables ready to go.

I have connected to the Meraki cloud, these are unclaimed and ready to go.

Pickup chch cbd or can courier. Boxes are big.

3 month return to base refund only. I can't replace or fix.