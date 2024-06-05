Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Cisco Meraki Switches - 10G SFP+ Fibre switch and 48 port POE Switches

Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


#314986 5-Jun-2024 13:43
Send private message

 

 

M2425-32

 

Dual power supplies

 

Power cables

 

Full lot of fans

 

SFP+ modules

 

SFP+ cables

 

One of the power supplies is un happy with the power input but cloud reports it as fine. 

 

  • 32 10G SFP+ ports
  • Two 40G QSFP+ uplinks
  • Up to 800 Gbps of switching capacity
  • 160G flexible stacking

https://meraki.cisco.com/product/switches/aggregation-switches/ms425-32/

 

Looking for $15k each. 

 

 

 

MS350-48FP

 

Dual power supplies

 

Power cables

 

Full lot of fans

 

  • 48 1G-port model
  • Four 10G SFP+ uplinks
  • 160 Gbps of physical stacking

https://meraki.cisco.com/product/switches/stackable-access-switches/ms350-48/

 

 

 

Looking for $5k each. 

 

 

 

I have two of each switch. In brand new condition, boxed with cables ready to go. 

 

I have connected to the Meraki cloud, these are unclaimed and ready to go. 

 

Pickup chch cbd or can courier. Boxes are big. 

 

3 month return to base refund only. I can't replace or fix. 

Create new topic

Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


  #3338059 1-Feb-2025 15:28
Send private message

Open to offers on these, Meraki is well respected particularly its cloud base management and ease of management. 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


  #3348465 27-Feb-2025 18:48
Send private message

Bump. Open to offers. 

 

Note you need a license to run these, licenses can be purchased from Go wifi. 

Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


  #3350653 6-Mar-2025 13:30
Send private message

$5k for the lot. All 4 of them. 

 

 



Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


  #3353739 13-Mar-2025 18:44
Send private message

Bump 

Create new topic





