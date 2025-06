Hello everyone,

I've potentially got 3 of these Fiasco 800 Double Slam Rack 32U units to sell from work if anyone is interested? They are a little too big for us so we're looking to split them up into smaller racks, if we can get these sold.

Auckland based and looking for around 3-4k each. All still in pretty good condition as was only used for a couple of months.

More details about the rack here: https://fiasco.co.nz/collections/slam-racks/products/800-double-slam-rack-32u

Cheers.