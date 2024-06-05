Hey all,
Im in the market for a new (used) 3d printer. Looking for something not crazily expensive, something upper mid end like Bambu lab p1p, or creality K1 (is this upper mid or just mid - what ever you get the idea). This is super unlikely that someones selling one, but checking just in case. Feel free to let me know if theres any good similar alternatives. Looking for something with less maintenance so i can focus on printing/designing rather than modifying the machine.
Creality k1 has some new local options going pretty cheap at the moment - but k1 doesnt have the best of reviews. I was ideally looking for bambu lab, but they seem to be overly expensive to buy new here (direct price is reasonable but shipping costs kill it). Im just hoping i can find something secondhand for cheaper.
Im in auckland.