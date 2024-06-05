I'm somebody who prints a whole lot, seriously, my printer doesn't really have breaks as it is printing for a sideline business and just today I've gone through 2kg of filament.

If you're wanting something that works well out of the box then go grab yourself a Creality K1C - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PTRCRL0011/Creality-FDM-3D-Printer-K1C-Build-Size-220-x-220-x and if you're up right now then they're currently $1036.15

It is potentially the best bang for buck, has great software and rooting this via here: https://guilouz.github.io/Creality-Helper-Script-Wiki you really unlock a powerful printer. There are also plenty of custom OrcaSlicer profiles for it.

So take it from me who has done almost a lifetime of printing on my K1C in a few months - grab one, you won't be disappointed.