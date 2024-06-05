Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB 3d Printer (Bambu lab p1p/p1s or Creality k1) - anyone looking to sell?
neon

96 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#314991 5-Jun-2024 21:52
Hey all,

 

 

 

Im in the market for a new (used) 3d printer. Looking for something not crazily expensive, something upper mid end like Bambu lab p1p, or creality K1 (is this upper mid or just mid - what ever you get the idea). This is super unlikely that someones selling one, but checking just in case. Feel free to let me know if theres any good similar alternatives. Looking for something with less maintenance so i can focus on printing/designing rather than modifying the machine.

 

 

 

Creality k1 has some new local options going pretty cheap at the moment - but k1 doesnt have the best of reviews. I was ideally looking for bambu lab, but they seem to be overly expensive to buy new here (direct price is reasonable but shipping costs kill it). Im just hoping i can find something secondhand for cheaper. 

 

 

 

Im in auckland.

michaelmurfy
meow
13214 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245046 5-Jun-2024 22:48
I'm somebody who prints a whole lot, seriously, my printer doesn't really have breaks as it is printing for a sideline business and just today I've gone through 2kg of filament. 

 

If you're wanting something that works well out of the box then go grab yourself a Creality K1C - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PTRCRL0011/Creality-FDM-3D-Printer-K1C-Build-Size-220-x-220-x and if you're up right now then they're currently $1036.15

 

It is potentially the best bang for buck, has great software and rooting this via here: https://guilouz.github.io/Creality-Helper-Script-Wiki you really unlock a powerful printer. There are also plenty of custom OrcaSlicer profiles for it.

 

So take it from me who has done almost a lifetime of printing on my K1C in a few months - grab one, you won't be disappointed.




neon

96 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3245049 5-Jun-2024 23:00
michaelmurfy:

I'm somebody who prints a whole lot, seriously, my printer doesn't really have breaks as it is printing for a sideline business and just today I've gone through 2kg of filament. 


If you're wanting something that works well out of the box then go grab yourself a Creality K1C - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PTRCRL0011/Creality-FDM-3D-Printer-K1C-Build-Size-220-x-220-x and if you're up right now then they're currently $1036.15


It is potentially the best bang for buck, has great software and rooting this via here: https://guilouz.github.io/Creality-Helper-Script-Wiki you really unlock a powerful printer. There are also plenty of custom OrcaSlicer profiles for it.


So take it from me who has done almost a lifetime of printing on my K1C in a few months - grab one, you won't be disappointed.



Is there a huge difference in k1 vs k1c? Basically, would I be loosing a lot by buying a k1 instead of k1c? (i will definitely look up some reviews after this). The base k1 is pretty heavily discounted at the moment too.

michaelmurfy
meow
13214 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245050 5-Jun-2024 23:02
neon: Is there a huge difference in k1 vs k1c? Basically, would I be loosing a lot by buying a k1 instead of k1c? (i will definitely look up some reviews after this). The base k1 is pretty heavily discounted at the moment too.

 

Camera, better hotend (can print more materials) as well as the bed has a wipe area, better cooling and a few other minor things. Between the two, I would go with the K1C as it is the K1 with the problems fixed.




xkicken
73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3245061 6-Jun-2024 01:54
Someone was selling 2 P1S on the NZ 3D printing facebook group a couple days ago, not sure if its available. With Bambu you can use the AMS system if you ever want to print multi-color printing or just switch out filament quickly. 

neon

96 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3245169 6-Jun-2024 11:43
michaelmurfy:

 

Camera, better hotend (can print more materials) as well as the bed has a wipe area, better cooling and a few other minor things. Between the two, I would go with the K1C as it is the K1 with the problems fixed.

 

 

Thanks for that, i will do more research and yeah sounds like K1c is probably the good go to option if im buying new (and can justify stretching the budget a bit). Will see if theres any secondhand options for few more days and then decide :)

 

 

 

xkicken:

 

Someone was selling 2 P1S on the NZ 3D printing facebook group a couple days ago, not sure if its available. With Bambu you can use the AMS system if you ever want to print multi-color printing or just switch out filament quickly. 

 

 

Just got access to the group, saw the thread but they seem to be chch based - probably not a good idea to ask about getting something like that shipped tbh. I really love the idea of the AMS - thus why wanting to ideally get a bambu lab (i can always get the ams later). Quick switching filament sounds like the dream tbh haha.

neon

96 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3246546 9-Jun-2024 17:14
michaelmurfy:

neon: Is there a huge difference in k1 vs k1c? Basically, would I be loosing a lot by buying a k1 instead of k1c? (i will definitely look up some reviews after this). The base k1 is pretty heavily discounted at the moment too.


Camera, better hotend (can print more materials) as well as the bed has a wipe area, better cooling and a few other minor things. Between the two, I would go with the K1C as it is the K1 with the problems fixed.



Hey, do you have any experience with the creality k1 max? If k1 max was in the budget range, would you still reccomend k1c over k1 max?

michaelmurfy
meow
13214 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246749 10-Jun-2024 00:07
neon: Hey, do you have any experience with the creality k1 max? If k1 max was in the budget range, would you still reccomend k1c over k1 max?

 

No experience but considering buying one myself. It is essentially the same as the K1C except with the Lidar, bigger build plate but I don't believe it has a hardened steel hotend (but you can get this).




neon

96 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3247053 10-Jun-2024 17:32
michaelmurfy:

 

neon: Hey, do you have any experience with the creality k1 max? If k1 max was in the budget range, would you still reccomend k1c over k1 max?

 

No experience but considering buying one myself. It is essentially the same as the K1C except with the Lidar, bigger build plate but I don't believe it has a hardened steel hotend (but you can get this).

 

 

I think i might pay the extra 30% and get the Max - so i dont have to try break designs into pieces and try to re-attach. If i dont find any secondhand options by tomorrow, ill probably place an order. Thanks for all the inputs/suggestions (and pointing me towards the open source firmware/software side of things - that was the make or break thing for me haha).

 

 

 

Hmm if theres any recommendations on where good to buy them from (creality dont seem to ship them to NZ) would love to hear. So far the options i seem to have found were: pbtech, mightyape (cheapest atm?), jaycar, marvle3d, 3dmax. 

Rmani
277 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3261051 18-Jul-2024 14:36
Did you manage to buy one? What are your thoughts?




Rmani

neon

96 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3261209 18-Jul-2024 23:41
Rmani:

 

Did you manage to buy one? What are your thoughts?

 

 

 

 

Ended up purchasing a Creality K1 Max from mighty ape (best price i found at the time). I did also see that the K2 was announced, was debating if i should wait for it, but thats likely going to be months away and likely with a much larger price tag. Also saw statements on the multi color printing attachment (what ever it was called) would eventually come to k1 series as an upgrade kit - so ended up getting the k1 max.

 

 

 

So far, i havent done any software/firmware changes that others have mentioned. Ive just been using the stock standard everything. Its been a life changer, ive printed several dozens of print hours so far and havent had any issues at all (other than one clogged extruder). No complaints, it just works. I will eventually do some upgrades, firmware changes, different slicers etc (when i have time) - but for now, for my use case, it works great. But do keep in mind, im using it for my personal use and personal projects, mainly just PLA so far, so nothing too complicated - yet (so do watch some reviews). 

waikariboy
892 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3261822 20-Jul-2024 14:02
im a k1 max user and its my second Creality printer (Ender 3 pro was first) and im not touching another Creality machine. Feel Creality just sells machines for people to find and fix issues with them.




Krullos
193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3263962 24-Jul-2024 13:45
Slightly related to the original topic, I'm looking to sell my Bambu X1-Carbon with AMS bought in 2023, spare nozzles, ptfe tubes, several different build plates and more than 50 x 1kg rolls of filament (mixture of PLA, TPU PETG and other, mostly unused) - is there any potential interest on here?

 

Printer cost me $3,000
Spare parts was around $500
Filament is worth over $1,500

 

Looking for around $3,500. Based in the Wairarapa, but can deliver within the Wellington Region.

yumcimil
177 posts

Master Geek


  #3264059 24-Jul-2024 19:34
If you struggle to sell as a unit, any interest in offloading the AMS separately?

