FS: Sega Homestar Black Planetarium
#314996 6-Jun-2024 11:58
Homestar Original & Classic

 

The Home Planetarium by Sega Toys

 

Imagine enjoying the sky full of stars while sitting on your sofa. This dream can become reality with the Homestar Original from Sega Toys. The high definition planetarium with the ultra-bright 3-watt LED and its rotating movement projects the night sky throughout the year. Two interchangeable disks contain the fixed stars in the northern hemisphere will enable you to observe the night sky or the map of constellations. And with the integrated “shooting star” function you can help your dreams come true even quicker. Projection angle and focus are adjustable. The handy timer lets you fall asleep while gazing at the stars, turning off the planetarium automatically.

 

additional Southern Hemisphere and warped andromedia disks

 

 

No longer required $250 deliverded

 

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
  #3247376 11-Jun-2024 10:30
sold thank you




