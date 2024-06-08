Hi All,
Looking to sell my 27-inch iMac that I bought a while ago to do photo/video editing.
Late 2013 Apple 27 Inch IMac Pro. Runs Catalina OS.
32GB RAM
1TB SSD
Works well - great for creative work - ideal for someone looking to up their photography/videography/vlogging/graphic design.
Comes with a generic mouse & Logitech K380 Bluetooth keyboard.
Has a chip on the right side and a hairline crack on the screen. Purely cosmetic and not noticeable when turned on.
Upgraded and now excess to requirements.
Must pick up: Hobsonville, Auckland.
$500 ono