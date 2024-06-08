Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Apple 27' iMac - Late 2013 - 32GB RAM - 1TB SSD
#315036 8-Jun-2024 22:17
Hi All,

 

Looking to sell my 27-inch iMac that I bought a while ago to do photo/video editing. 

 

Late 2013 Apple 27 Inch IMac Pro. Runs Catalina OS.

 

32GB RAM
1TB SSD

 

Works well - great for creative work - ideal for someone looking to up their photography/videography/vlogging/graphic design.

 

Comes with a generic mouse & Logitech K380 Bluetooth keyboard.

 

Has a chip on the right side and a hairline crack on the screen. Purely cosmetic and not noticeable when turned on.

 

Upgraded and now excess to requirements.

 

Must pick up: Hobsonville, Auckland.

 

$500 ono

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3256300 4-Jul-2024 17:54
Update - SOLD

