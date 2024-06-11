Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wanted to Buy or Borrow - Drobo 5D
gbwelly

#315066 11-Jun-2024 09:52
As per the subject line I would like to Buy or Borrow a Drobo 5D. Located in Wellington, though happy to pay to ship.







danfaulknor
  #3247890 12-Jun-2024 14:34
I have a 5C here, not sure if that is of any help?




gbwelly

  #3248056 12-Jun-2024 16:09
danfaulknor:

 

I have a 5C here, not sure if that is of any help?

 

 

Thank you Dan, I am currently trying to get to the bottom of compatibility between disk packs and the 5D and the 5C. Reddit people say you can move the disks over, but the support matrix on the Drobo site says you can only go from the 5C to the 5D. Which to me makes no sense as the 5C is the newer model. I shall report back. Thanks again!







gbwelly

  #3249396 15-Jun-2024 14:25
danfaulknor:

 

I have a 5C here, not sure if that is of any help?

 

 

OK, I've had confirmation that whilst you can move the disk pack from a 5C to a 5D you can't go the other way. Also of note is once a 5C disk pack has been installed in a 5D , it can't be used on a 5C again without erasing it.







