danfaulknor: I have a 5C here, not sure if that is of any help?

Thank you Dan, I am currently trying to get to the bottom of compatibility between disk packs and the 5D and the 5C. Reddit people say you can move the disks over, but the support matrix on the Drobo site says you can only go from the 5C to the 5D. Which to me makes no sense as the 5C is the newer model. I shall report back. Thanks again!