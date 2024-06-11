Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Auckland Ham Cram Weekend
MuzaNZ

Geek
#315076 11-Jun-2024 19:13
Hi all

 

Hope you're well.

 

 

 

For those of you that might be interested in getting your Ham/Amateur Radio License, North Shore Radio Club will be holding a 2 day Ham-Cram course over the weekend of 22-23 of June.

 

The course goes over everything you need to know, concluding with the exam and some light refreshments on the Sunday afternoon. All going well you'll finish the course fully licensed with you're own callsign!

 

Once you've got your license you'll also be able to join AREC, the public service arm of NZART which provides support to LandSAR and Civil Defence operations.

 

 

 

Cost is $150, which includes a years membership to both North Shore Radio Club, and NZART (The national body) along with the exam and licensing fees to RSM.

 

Contact info@nsrc.nz to register your interest or find out more.

 

The course is run entirely by the clubs volunteers, and is open to anyone that might be interested.

 

 

 

Something that people on Geekzone may find interesting is the ability to use a tool called WinLink.

 

WinLink allows you to send email style messages via radio (and gateways can also forward messages out over SMTP/etc), in a very similar way to meshtastic, using just a radio and your computers sound card. Except by operating in the amateur band rather than ISM you're able to operate with a much higher power output, and in any band including HF, enabling over the horizon connections, rather than just line of sight.

 

A small team of us have been rather busy installing 5 UHF and VHF winlink gateways around Auckland, making the initial barrier to entry much easier as only a simple VHF/UHF radio such as a Motorola or Tait are able to connect!

 

 

 

If anyone outside of Auckland is interested, let me know and i'll see which branches around the country have upcoming courses.

 

Alas, hope you find this interesting, and I look forward to seeing a few of you at the course!

gzt

gzt
Uber Geek
  #3247633 11-Jun-2024 19:17
Thought provoking : ).

Do you have a link to the course materials?



MuzaNZ

Geek
  #3247636 11-Jun-2024 19:21
I'll send you a PM with the link.

 

I've only got last years version from when I did the course, which has a few items that need updating

networkn
Networkn
Uber Geek
  #3247667 11-Jun-2024 21:23
Remembering my Grandfather with happy but sad thoughts. I wish he was still in his crammed little room, talking to his colleagues and friends and co-workers over the Ham Radio.



psychrn
Uber Geek
  #3247701 12-Jun-2024 00:14
gzt: Thought provoking : ).

Do you have a link to the course materials?

 

 

 

Here is the NZART basic manual for the course which you can download

 

https://www.nzart.org.nz/learn/study-guides

 

Hope this helps Muzza 

 

Hamilton should be running another Hamcram later this year

 

de ZL1CJH Chris here in Hamilton. from Branch 89 Ham Cram Nov 2022




GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD.  GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei Watch D. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet, Amateur Radio Callsign ZL1CJH

muppet
Uber Geek
  #3247735 12-Jun-2024 08:24
Damnit I thought this was a bacon festival.

MuzaNZ

Geek
  #3249543 16-Jun-2024 09:23
A quick update for anyone outside of Auckland.

 

Wellington is doing a course next weekend as well (22/23 June), more info can be found on their website.

 

 

 

Christchurch also does them frequently throughout the year.

 

I'm not sure when their next one is, however more info an be found on their website also.

 

 

 

There's several clubs throughout the country, so anyone not in main centre is still likely able to get their license as well

dman
Ultimate Geek
  #3250620 18-Jun-2024 20:37
Ohhhhh.... tempting! This could be fun to do. As I've been working as a Production Sound Mixer for the past decade, thus I'm a very heavy user UHF. 

 

But unfortunately I'm already working on a film shoot this weekend. 

 

Are these courses offered often, would there be another next year? 




MuzaNZ

Geek
  #3250654 18-Jun-2024 21:26
Sounds like it could be a great course for you, get to learn a bit of how everything works!

 

 

 

They're run pretty frequently, usually every 3 months or so for Auckland.

 

Christchurch is has a frequent schedule aswell, not sure about the other branches unfortunately 

Taubin
Ultimate Geek
  #3250695 19-Jun-2024 07:20
These are quite well run, it's how I got licensed. If anyone is interested in radio transmission at all, I recommend doing it. It can be a bit intense if you haven't studied in decades like me, but it was overall well worth it. If you aren't in the areas listed in this thread, it's worth reaching out to your local club as they probably run classes as well. 




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

MuzaNZ

Geek
  #3256525 5-Jul-2024 09:20
Hi All

 

Another quick update.

 

Unfortunately the last course was cancelled due to illness, A new one has been scheduled for 27/28th of July.

 

 

 

If anyone is interested, send me a PM and I'll put you in touch with the right people.

 

Also apologies to anyone who tried getting in touch via email, the clubs email forwarded had stopped working so we weren't receiving messages

MuzaNZ

Geek
  #3261854 20-Jul-2024 16:24
Bump.

 

The next course is only a week away (27th/28th July), anyone thats interested send me a PM and i'll put you in touch with the organiser

