I grabbed two of these, intending on dual 34" monitors, I never got around to the second one and now I'm getting a 32" OLED which is under the weight spec.

Completely new in box, never used. I've heard of people using this one to hold 49" ultrawides also.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOALCK0040/Loctek-Premium-Mount-24-34-Single-Ergonomic-Gas-Sp

Looking for $140, pick up Hamilton Central or South Auckland, to be discussed.