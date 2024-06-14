Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB/12GB Lavender Pink
MaxineN

Max
1761 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#315118 14-Jun-2024 20:01
Hi all.

 

 

 

I'm selling my beloved S23U after upgrading to a Oneplus 12.

 

 

 

 

 

It's warranty is still with One New Zealand (phone has been paid off, nothing owing) and can provide receipts.

 

I also have a dbrand case and the official 45W charger + Samsung cable to go along, even the box!

I would rate it as very good, screen as no scratches to my eye but the bottom left of the railing has a small ding (you would not notice this under a case).

 

It is currently sitting on the May Update, Knox has NEVER been tripped nor has this device been rooted(and it's been tempting).

Trade me shows 1500 is the running price.

 

 

 

I only want 1300 with free shipping.




mrgsm021
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3249210 14-Jun-2024 20:28
What are you moving to?



MaxineN

Max
1761 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3249211 14-Jun-2024 20:30
mrgsm021:

 

What are you moving to?

 

 

 

 

Oneplus 12.




MaxineN

Max
1761 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3249343 15-Jun-2025 12:06
Sold pending payment.




