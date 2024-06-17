Hi all.

Looking to sell existing unifi gear as need to upgrade to a hyperfibre connection. Looking at getting a Netcomm CF60 rather than go the UDM route as I don't want to go into SFP and the 10gb lan port on the CF60 is an added bonus for the existing network.

Unifi UX Express/Unifi U6+ ax3000 - I only got these last month, so they're fairly new. I didn't keep the packaging for the U6+ though. Looking for $450 for both. Would prefer to sell together if I can

I've also got 2 unifi 60w switches (US-8-60W) and a Unifi LR AP (UAP-AC-LR) that are older. At a guess, I'd say they were purchased in 2018 or 2019? The 2 switches are still in use. The AP was only taken out of the system a couple of weeks ago and was working fine then. Would prefer to sell together if I can. Looking for $250 all up. If I go the Netcomm route, I don't really need POE switches, so can utilise other gear. I could keep them, just don't really need to.

Cheers

Edit: I'm in Wellington. So can either arrange a drop off, or courier around the country at buyer's expense.