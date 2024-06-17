Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mprezd

#315137 17-Jun-2024 09:41
Hi all. 

 

Looking to sell existing unifi gear as need to upgrade to a hyperfibre connection. Looking at getting a Netcomm CF60 rather than go the UDM route as I don't want to go into SFP and the 10gb lan port on the CF60 is an added bonus for the existing network. 

 

Unifi UX Express/Unifi U6+ ax3000 - I only got these last month, so they're fairly new. I didn't keep the packaging for the U6+ though. Looking for $450 for both. Would prefer to sell together if I can

 

I've also got 2 unifi 60w switches (US-8-60W) and a Unifi LR AP (UAP-AC-LR) that are older. At a guess, I'd say they were purchased in 2018 or 2019? The 2 switches are still in use. The AP was only taken out of the system a couple of weeks ago and was working fine then. Would prefer to sell together if I can. Looking for $250 all up. If I go the Netcomm route, I don't really need POE switches, so can utilise other gear. I could keep them, just don't really need to. 

 

Cheers

 

Edit: I'm in Wellington. So can either arrange a drop off, or courier around the country at buyer's expense. 

maxeon
  #3249889 17-Jun-2024 11:30
Off-topic question, what is your use case for hyper fibre? I always wanted to upgrade but Spark (who i have been with for years) do not offer it. 

 

I also need a Static IP, who did you go with for hyperfibre? 

 

Have you considered PFsense with micro fanless pc instead of netgate route? 



Mprezd

  #3249901 17-Jun-2024 12:07
maxeon:

 

Off-topic question, what is your use case for hyper fibre? I always wanted to upgrade but Spark (who i have been with for years) do not offer it. 

 

I also need a Static IP, who did you go with for hyperfibre? 

 

Have you considered PFsense with micro fanless pc instead of netgate route? 

 

 

we're doing some work with a large corporate overseas and there are significantly large files were are working on and sent to/from our site. Because we have multiple people now doing this we're just finding that the move to hyperfibre might help as often it's a large dl, then a small change and then an ul. and we might do 150+ files a day between us. 

We haven't chosen a provider yet. Just decided we wanted to go down that road. 

 

Hadn't considered pfsense. is it easy to setup and what kind of ongoing mgmt is there?

 

 

Mprezd

  #3249934 17-Jun-2024 13:55
switches and LRAC are under offer 



Mprezd

  #3250703 19-Jun-2024 08:42
switches and LRAP are sold. 

 

Unifi UX Express/Unifi U6+ still available

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3250705 19-Jun-2024 09:02
Mprezd:

 

Hadn't considered pfsense. is it easy to setup and what kind of ongoing mgmt is there?

 

 

I think someone mixed up Netcomm with Netgate. Netgate maintains pfSense, so you'd be running pfSense if you purchased their products. It's also very easy to setup on a generic PC and I preferred it over the EdgeRouter. The main reason was that I rarely had to change the router configuration and it's easier to find something in a GUI than it is to recall the command line parameters used to configure the router months earlier. OPNSense is another option, with a cleaner interface, but in practice I find it more difficult to configure and the installation process seems less intuitive.

maxeon
  #3250732 19-Jun-2024 09:40
That was me. I should have said Netgate who sells PfSense boxes with minimum requirements that can act as a router and firewall. 

 

I have recently ordered and waiting for deliver on this mini fanless pc for pfsense. 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007197054287.html

 

Hoping to setup vlan's and differentiate some of the mining traffic and home networks with it. I have not tried pfsense yet, will be a learning for myself.

Mprezd

  #3250760 19-Jun-2024 11:01
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Mprezd:

 

Hadn't considered pfsense. is it easy to setup and what kind of ongoing mgmt is there?

 

 

I think someone mixed up Netcomm with Netgate. Netgate maintains pfSense, so you'd be running pfSense if you purchased their products. It's also very easy to setup on a generic PC and I preferred it over the EdgeRouter. The main reason was that I rarely had to change the router configuration and it's easier to find something in a GUI than it is to recall the command line parameters used to configure the router months earlier. OPNSense is another option, with a cleaner interface, but in practice I find it more difficult to configure and the installation process seems less intuitive.

 

 

thanks. I have an old amd 3000g machine which has an intel X540-t2 in it. Might have a play running pfsense on that

