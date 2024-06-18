Hi team, going to let this beloved MacBook Pro go as I needed cash urgently!

Macbook Pro 14" M1 Pro, 32gb memory, 1TB SSD,

With original box, original Magsafe power adapter,

Still have valid Apple care+ until Dec 2024.

The MacBook itself is in great condition, apart from the screen with have some keyboard marking like discussed here: https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/macbook-pro-m1-keys-leaving-marks-on-the-screen.2344194/ which doesn't effect usage as its just minor cosmetic issue which is not noticeable when screen is on.

Looking for $2000 ono, preferably pick up in Auckland this week

Will add photos of the unit later today.