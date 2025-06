Hi,Got a near new Alienware x16 r2 up for grabs, I got it in end of April and it has premium support plus until Nov 2025, for those that doesn’t know this is similar to apple care+ but they will repair the unit free of charge if there’s any accidental damage to the unit.I didn’t use it for any heavy lifting while I have it, just an occasional overwatch/diablo 4 while I have the chance.Key Spec of the unit (full spec in screen shot attached too):Intel core ultra 7 155HRTX 4070 8GB16GB LPDDR5x 7467MT/s ram16inch QHD+ 240hz 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus2TB SSD - this is a single nvme so still have another slot openThis costed like 4.8k brand new, will let it go for $3200 ono as I needed cash urgently.I have all the box and original stuff so can send it anymore in NZ, but prefer to do face to face trading in Auckland this week if possible.Thanks!