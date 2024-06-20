Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Alienware X16 R2 core ultra 7, 4070, 2tb ssd, 16gb ram
kvunqad

#315186 20-Jun-2024 12:19
Hi,

Got a near new Alienware x16 r2 up for grabs, I got it in end of April and it has premium support plus until Nov 2025, for those that doesn’t know this is similar to apple care+ but they will repair the unit free of charge if there’s any accidental damage to the unit.

I didn’t use it for any heavy lifting while I have it, just an occasional overwatch/diablo 4 while I have the chance.

Key Spec of the unit (full spec in screen shot attached too):

Intel core ultra 7 155H
RTX 4070 8GB
16GB LPDDR5x 7467MT/s ram
16inch QHD+ 240hz 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus
2TB SSD - this is a single nvme so still have another slot open

This costed like 4.8k brand new, will let it go for $3200 ono as I needed cash urgently.

I have all the box and original stuff so can send it anymore in NZ, but prefer to do face to face trading in Auckland this week if possible.

Thanks!











kvunqad

  #3255986 3-Jul-2024 13:54
Bump!

