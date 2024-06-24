Sony WH-1000XM5 noice cancelling headphones. Purchased from JB Hifi in April 2024 for $470 (will include reciept). Purchased for travelling. Headphones still look as new and are used but very well looked after. The case has a pencil mark on it (see photo) but is otherwise perfect. Also included - Misodiko fabric earpads (much larger and more cushioning than the stock earpads) purchased from Aliexpress for ~$30. These pads have been used for 30 minutes max. I will incude the stock earpads too, which are in perfect condition also.

$350 plus shipping

-Sony WH-1000xm5 headphones

-case

-stock ear pads

-Misodiko foam ear pads

-aux & charging cables