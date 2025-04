RRP $875.

Asking $450.

A great mop and vacuum. No more vacuuming before mopping. Do it all at the same time!

Bought in Nov 2023. Still under warranty.

In excellent condition, used just 6 it 7 times.

Pick up in Auckland. DM me. Thanks.

Xiaomi Truclean Smart W10 Pro Wet & Dry 200W Suction Power Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Self Cleaning & Intelligent Detection Mode