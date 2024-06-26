For sale is my S23 Ultra, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Color is Phantom White.
Used for a few months, but is in excellent condition - screen protector and case has been on since the minute it was out the box. I take good care of my stuff!
Purchased from PBTech, will provide receipt and any other necessary info. Date of purchase was December 26, 2023, so still has ~6 months of warranty left.
Comes with phone, all accessories that were in the box, as well as a wide variety of cases, including:
- Samsung black leather case
- Samsung white silicone case
- DBrand 'grip' case (+ two unused back cover stickers)
- Some random clear case
- Otterbox case (not defender series, lighter type)
Very good phone, have enjoyed using it. Photos available on request. Never rooted, Knox still active.
Looking for ~$1000 ono.