For sale is my S23 Ultra, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Color is Phantom White.

Used for a few months, but is in excellent condition - screen protector and case has been on since the minute it was out the box. I take good care of my stuff!

Purchased from PBTech, will provide receipt and any other necessary info. Date of purchase was December 26, 2023, so still has ~6 months of warranty left.

Comes with phone, all accessories that were in the box, as well as a wide variety of cases, including:

Samsung black leather case

Samsung white silicone case

DBrand 'grip' case (+ two unused back cover stickers)

Some random clear case

Otterbox case (not defender series, lighter type)

Very good phone, have enjoyed using it. Photos available on request. Never rooted, Knox still active.

Looking for ~$1000 ono.