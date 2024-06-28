We're keen to acquire an iPhone for testing purposes. As it is simply for testing mobile device management platforms, we're looking to spend as little as possible while still having a couple of years useful life remaining (i.e. will run the current version of iOS for 2 years minimum). Some damage is probably fine. Desired specs are:

6" or larger screen in good working condition. A minor crack in the display is fine as long as 100% of the touch screen works.

Back glass condition not relevant. If broken, we can put the phone in a case.

Working cameras. Working but damaged is fine. We just need to be able to test enabling/disabling the cameras by policy.

iPhone 12 or newer so we get 2+ years use out of it.

Battery condition is not terribly relevant as it will be plugged in for majority of the rest of its life with us.

Not in a massive hurry, so if you free up a phone in the next 1-2 months please check back here. :)