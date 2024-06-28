Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: 2-3 year old iPhone for testing
#315275 28-Jun-2024 16:25
We're keen to acquire an iPhone for testing purposes.  As it is simply for testing mobile device management platforms, we're looking to spend as little as possible while still having a couple of years useful life remaining (i.e. will run the current version of iOS for 2 years minimum).  Some damage is probably fine.  Desired specs are:

 

  • 6" or larger screen in good working condition.  A minor crack in the display is fine as long as 100% of the touch screen works.
  • Back glass condition not relevant.  If broken, we can put the phone in a case.
  • Working cameras.  Working but damaged is fine.  We just need to be able to test enabling/disabling the cameras by policy.
  • iPhone 12 or newer so we get 2+ years use out of it.
  • Battery condition is not terribly relevant as it will be plugged in for majority of the rest of its life with us.

Not in a massive hurry, so if you free up a phone in the next 1-2 months please check back here.  :)




  #3254249 28-Jun-2024 18:53
If you want to test MDM properly you'll want something in DEP, which won't be easy with a second hand device. 

