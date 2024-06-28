sonyxperiageek

As per title if anyone is offloading one by any chance. Need another battery at least 7.5aHr so I can continue mowing the lawn without having to wait for the first one to recharge!
TIA.
I wonder how well the knock off ones work. I see they're $299 vs $599.
Sony
I see there appears to be two legit 7.5Amp ones being sold on TM currently that looked like they have been well used based on the scuff marks on them. The seller said they're "in trade" so I wonder where they got them from.
Sony
Yeah, the good deals come and go. If you are not in a hurry you can just put an alert on the saved search so you get an email when something matching gets listed.
Or take a punt on one of those knock-offs and let us know how it stacks up! 😜