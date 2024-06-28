Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: EGO Lithium Battery 56 Volt, 7.5Ah
sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#315276 28-Jun-2024 17:41
Send private message

As per title if anyone is offloading one by any chance. Need another battery at least 7.5aHr so I can continue mowing the lawn without having to wait for the first one to recharge!

TIA.




Sony

Create new topic
johno1234
2543 posts

Uber Geek


  #3254279 28-Jun-2024 21:42
Send private message

There’s plenty on TM. Some knock offs and some that appear to be genuine.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3255299 1-Jul-2024 19:03
Send private message

I wonder how well the knock off ones work. I see they're $299 vs $599.




Sony

johno1234
2543 posts

Uber Geek


  #3255304 1-Jul-2024 19:13
Send private message

I’m suspicious if there’s no brand as there’s no reputation to protect. There are some OK YT reviews and teardowns but with no brand can’t tell if it’s the same thing.

See some discounted genuine EGO ones though where folks are offloading surplus stuff they ended up with on promos, kits etc.



sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3255319 1-Jul-2024 19:57
Send private message

I see there appears to be two legit 7.5Amp ones being sold on TM currently that looked like they have been well used based on the scuff marks on them. The seller said they're "in trade" so I wonder where they got them from.




Sony

johno1234
2543 posts

Uber Geek


  #3255556 2-Jul-2024 14:33
Send private message

Yeah, the good deals come and go. If you are not in a hurry you can just put an alert on the saved search so you get an email when something matching gets listed. 

 

Or take a punt on one of those knock-offs and let us know how it stacks up! 😜

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright