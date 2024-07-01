Hi everyone, we have another big pile of Gen7 and Gen8 HPE Micrososervers we have decommisioned and are avialble for your home server and NAS projects.

We sold a bunch of these last year for home projects and I even have one to run my NAS/Plex etc myself.

The Gen7 units are Opteron based and have all 4 of thier drive caddies but the Gen8 units only have 3 caddies each.

8GB RAM minimum.

The Gen8 we have left are only the I3 I3-3240.

Units left all have 16GB RAM and we are including 3x 3TB drives that have been tested with the caddies.

Finally, we have a bunch of 3TB drives I can include should you need drives. All professionally wiped and tested.

Gen7 Microserver (4 caddies, no drives) - 2 Left - $60 each

Gen8 Microserver (3 caddies with 3TB Drives) 3 I3 only Left - $250 each

Will provide 30 day warranty on all parts.

Pickup is Albany on the North Shore, Auckland during work hours.

Happy to arrange shipping, estimate $10 for Auckland, $25 for rest of North Island, $35 for South Island - no Rrual.

Some photos;









