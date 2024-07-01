Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: HPE Microservers - Gen7 and Gen8 with 3x 3TB Drives
GoranZ

#315300 1-Jul-2024 09:38
Hi everyone, we have another big pile of Gen7 and Gen8 HPE Micrososervers we have decommisioned and are avialble for your home server and NAS projects.
We sold a bunch of these last year for home projects and I even have one to run my NAS/Plex etc myself.

 

The Gen7 units are Opteron based and have all 4 of thier drive caddies but the Gen8 units only have 3 caddies each.
8GB RAM minimum.

 

The Gen8 we have left are only the I3 I3-3240.
Units left all have 16GB RAM and we are including 3x 3TB drives that have been tested with the caddies.

 

Finally, we have a bunch of 3TB drives I can include should you need drives. All professionally wiped and tested.

 

Gen7 Microserver (4 caddies, no drives) - 2 Left - $60 each
Gen8 Microserver (3 caddies with 3TB Drives) 3 I3 only Left - $250 each

 

Will provide 30 day warranty on all parts.

 

Pickup is Albany on the North Shore, Auckland during work hours.
Happy to arrange shipping, estimate $10 for Auckland, $25 for rest of North Island, $35 for South Island - no Rrual.

 

Some photos;

Create new topic

pih

pih
  #3255034 1-Jul-2024 11:52
Are these quiet? I'm considering one for a small office space and wouldn't want anything too noisy (which I understand is entirely subjective)

 
 
 
 

GoranZ

  #3255036 1-Jul-2024 12:01
The Gen7 are pretty quiet. dont think the Gen8 are much worse. they have one large fan so way better than normal servers and about the same as a Qnap or synology NAS

GoranZ

  #3258097 10-Jul-2024 12:50
Updated Stock remaining and pricing in the oriignal Post above. 



nztim
  #3258111 10-Jul-2024 13:35
Non business hours collection? (In Auckland this weekend)




GoranZ

  #3258113 10-Jul-2024 13:40
Yeah I could bring one home to pickup on weekend or A/H .. still on the Shore - Torbay

GoranZ

  #3261383 19-Jul-2024 11:21
Update as of 19/7 ... a couple of G7 left but only 3x G8 left .. all 3 remaining are I3 model with 16GB RAM and 3x 3TB drives. Happy to do a bulk deal on all3. 

GoranZ

  #3271862 15-Aug-2024 09:37
All Gone. Thanks everyone ... new post with newer Gen10 units available here - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=315773

