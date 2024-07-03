All in great condition except the 7200 2n1
All have either new or the original chargers
HP EliteBook 830 G8
Warranty until Dec 2025
Intel Core i5-1145G7 2.6Ghz 11th Gen
16Gb Ram
256Gb SSD
13" FHD
Iris-X GPU
Windows 11 Pro
$600 incl postage
------------------------------
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5
Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7Ghz 8th Gen
Intel620 GPU
8Gb Ram
256Gb SSD
14" FHD Touchscreen
Windows 11 Pro
$500 incl postage
-------------------------------
3 x Dell Latitude 5580
Intel Core i5-7200 2.5Ghz
16Gb Ram
256Gb SSD
Intel GPU
15.6" FHD
Windows 10 Home
Dell reports battery as Excellent
$215 incl postage each
--------------------------------
Dell Latitude 7200 2n1
Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6Ghz
16Gb Ram
512Gb SSD
12" FHD Touchscreen
Windows 11 Pro
Has scratches on outside
$325 incl postage