FS: Glorious Mechanical Keyboards - GMMK2 96% and GMMK Compact & Gazzew U4T switches
toejam316

1439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315348 5-Jul-2024 16:36
Send private message

I've got a GMMK2 96% I've been using for about 18 months, fully stock, no modifications made, using Glorious Fox Switches. No complaints at all about this board, but I've unexpectedly found I really like a Keychron board I was intending to use as a portable board due to the wireless/BT functionality, and now find myself wanting to sell the GMMK2 so I can pick up something else instead as the for the backpack keyboard.

 

Looking for $175 for the GMMK2.

 

I also have a GMMK Compact that I'm looking to move on, though this was purchased as a barebones board, and has generic Red linear switches installed, with no-brand Pudding style RGB keycaps. Works well, happy to part with this for $90.

 

I also have some Gazzew U4T RGB switches (approx 110) that haven't been used, I intended to install them in the GMMK2, but wasn't taken by the combination, so didn't go ahead with it. Would part with these for $130.

 

Feel free to make me an offer if you think my asking price is too high, the sooner I move these on the sooner I feel justified purchasing a new board for the backpack. Also open to swaps.

 

Location South Auckland or Hamilton Central.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

toejam316

1439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3260234 16-Jul-2024 13:08
Send private message

Bumping




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

 
 
 
 

toejam316

1439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302143 27-Oct-2024 18:17
Send private message

Wondering if anyone would like to make an offer on the GMMK2




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

