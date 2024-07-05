I've got a GMMK2 96% I've been using for about 18 months, fully stock, no modifications made, using Glorious Fox Switches. No complaints at all about this board, but I've unexpectedly found I really like a Keychron board I was intending to use as a portable board due to the wireless/BT functionality, and now find myself wanting to sell the GMMK2 so I can pick up something else instead as the for the backpack keyboard.

Looking for $175 for the GMMK2.

I also have a GMMK Compact that I'm looking to move on, though this was purchased as a barebones board, and has generic Red linear switches installed, with no-brand Pudding style RGB keycaps. Works well, happy to part with this for $90.

I also have some Gazzew U4T RGB switches (approx 110) that haven't been used, I intended to install them in the GMMK2, but wasn't taken by the combination, so didn't go ahead with it. Would part with these for $130.

Feel free to make me an offer if you think my asking price is too high, the sooner I move these on the sooner I feel justified purchasing a new board for the backpack. Also open to swaps.

Location South Auckland or Hamilton Central.