2 tickets to Teddy Swims. 7pm tonight at Spark Arena.

My partner is unwell and friends don't want the tickets, so we're making them available to the first person who puts up their hand.

Post below that you want them and then PM me your email address. I'll transfer the tickets. I think you'll need to create a free Ticketmaster account and use their mobile phone app to show your electronic ticket.

Who is Teddy Swims? This guy: https://youtu.be/GZ3zL7kT6_c?si=NQzYxZBw5eH38ars