Located in Hastings

As above, in working condition.



Has 10Gb SFP Mellanox ConnectX-3 card in the server.

Was purchased back in late 2018. Had a disk failure two weeks ago which prompted the whole device to be replaced.

I've replaced with a spare disk today and could potentially come with another spare.



It's been solely used as a repository server for it's lifetime.

I would've used it for an unRaid plex-box at home, but the CPU doesn't really suit it.

Patched up to latest and will be completely reset ready for new owner.

Happy to provide SMART details for the disks, but these are 6 year old WD Red 3TB disks. I would recommend upgrading these, but you do you.

$1000 ono