FS: QNAP 12-bay TS-1273U-RP 8GB w/ 12x 3tb WD Red disks
Dairusire

294 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315368 8-Jul-2024 14:37
Send private message

Located in Hastings

 

As above, in working condition. 

Has 10Gb SFP Mellanox ConnectX-3 card in the server.

 

Was purchased back in late 2018. Had a disk failure two weeks ago which prompted the whole device to be replaced.
I've replaced with a spare disk today and could potentially come with another spare. 

It's been solely used as a repository server for it's lifetime.
I would've used it for an unRaid plex-box at home, but the CPU doesn't really suit it. 

 

Patched up to latest and will be completely reset ready for new owner. 
Happy to provide SMART details for the disks, but these are 6 year old WD Red 3TB disks. I would recommend upgrading these, but you do you. 

 

$1000 ono 

 

 

 

Dairusire

294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3258638 12-Jul-2024 10:25
Send private message

Price drop to $800 ono. 

 
 
 
 

gbwelly
1236 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258798 12-Jul-2024 13:12
Send private message

What is the max iSCSI LUN size it can support?

 

Sorry looked it up myself, 250GB.

 

 







Dairusire

294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3258812 12-Jul-2024 14:20
Send private message

gbwelly:

 

What is the max iSCSI LUN size it can support?

 

Sorry looked it up myself, 250GB.

 

 

 

 

I'm able to create File-based iSCSI LUNs 5TB and larger. Though for some reason I'm unable to setup any block-based LUN's at the moment which is odd. Probably a configuration error. 
So I think that documentation either way is out of date. Definitely able to create LUNs much larger than that. 



Dairusire

294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3258827 12-Jul-2024 14:50
Send private message

Yep. Confirmed. Am definitely able to create LUN's all the way up to maximum size. 

I reinitialised the NAS and it popped right up. 

 

Dairusire

294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3261436 19-Jul-2024 13:38
Send private message

popping this back up. $700 ono? 

Dairusire

294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3261483 19-Jul-2024 16:49
Send private message

And sold :) 

