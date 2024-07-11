Have a 1TB Cloud Key Gen2 and 1RU rackmount ready to depart for $450.
Shipping or pickup ex Timaru.
Abrdgr: Price might be a bit steep for here, the last 3 I’ve bought used for $180, $200 and $250, not including the rack mount though.
Appreciate the feedback! Have dropped the price a bit considering the rackmount comes with it, which isn't the cheapest rackmount in the world! 😅
My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.
saf:
Could be interested in the 1TB Cloud Key Gen2 with out the 1ru rackmount, just 3d printed me a setup (cloud key + 8 port switch)
Balm its gone!
Abrdgr: Hey do you still have this?
