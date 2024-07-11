Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#315388 11-Jul-2024 09:01
Have a 1TB Cloud Key Gen2 and 1RU rackmount ready to depart for $450.

 

Shipping or pickup ex Timaru.

 

Shipping or pickup ex Timaru.

 

 

 




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

  #3258975 12-Jul-2024 20:36
Price might be a bit steep for here, the last 3 I've bought used for $180, $200 and $250, not including the rack mount though.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).

  #3258977 12-Jul-2024 21:42
Abrdgr: Price might be a bit steep for here, the last 3 I've bought used for $180, $200 and $250, not including the rack mount though.

 

Appreciate the feedback! Have dropped the price a bit considering the rackmount comes with it, which isn't the cheapest rackmount in the world! 😅




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

  #3259368 14-Jul-2024 13:38
saf:

 

Have a 1TB Cloud Key Gen2 and 1RU rackmount ready to depart for $450.

 

Shipping or pickup ex Timaru.

 

Image

 

Image

 

 

 

 

Could be interested in the 1TB Cloud Key Gen2 with out the 1ru rackmount, just 3d printed me a setup (cloud key + 8 port switch)




  #3274945 24-Aug-2024 14:56
Hey do you still have this?

  #3275000 24-Aug-2024 18:45
Abrdgr: Hey do you still have this?

Sure do!

Sure do!




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

  #3275151 25-Aug-2024 11:22
Have PMd you.

