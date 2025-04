These are great 27" 4k monitors. I've got them VESA mounted on a monitor arm, so I haven't used the monitor stands. I have one monitor stand and will search for the other. I have the boxes for both monitors.

$350 ONO for the one with the stand (or both if I find the second stand), $300 ONO for the one without a stand.

(Moving back to the UK hence offloading a bunch of stuff.) Pick up from Māngere Bridge, Auckland, or courier at cost.