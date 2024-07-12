Bought this in 2022 brand new as unwanted Xmas gift so no receipt unfortunately.

It's been inside a black Ringke watch cover (included), in good condition, no scratches on the watch face as far as I can tell.

There are minor scratches around the watch band insert area as I've several watch bands (also included) I swap to from time to time.

It's been working perfectly with OneNumber on One NZ with my S24U.

Also comes with the magnetic charging puck but no original box.

GZ price $250

Pick up preferred from Flat Bush or $10 shipping (non-rural)

DM if interested or have any questions.