lookout

607 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#315407 12-Jul-2024 23:32
Samsung galaxy S24 Ultra 
256gb / Titanium Grey

 

Purchased in March from One NZ 
Mint condition in the box. Has been very well cared for and always kept in the case. Charging protection turned on. 

 

Comes with 3 premium cases:
-Pitaka MagEZ Sunset ~$110 rrp
-Urban Amor Pathfinder magsafe $90 rrp
-Samsung silicone purple $45 rrp

 

$1700 shipped
Pickup West / Central Auckland

 

 

I also have a mint Galaxy Watch 6 44mm LTE which I will list only if the phone sells. Let me know if you'd like to make a deal for the phone and watch ($2000 ono all up?).

lookout

607 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3260700 17-Jul-2024 11:55
Bump.

$1600 for phone
$1850 for phone and watch

 
 
 
 

lookout

607 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3264731 26-Jul-2024 17:06
Still available.

 

How about $1500 for the phone

 

Or $1750 for phone and Watch 6

 

Happy to provide more photos

lookout

607 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3265565 28-Jul-2024 15:15
Update. Phone is on TradeMe. I’m also listing a tablet later but will see if any interest here first.

$1500 for S24 Ultra

$200 for Galaxy Watch 6 LTE 44mm
Mint condition with extra nylon strap, charger and box.

$200 for Galaxy Tab S4
Comes with Samsung Keyboard case. Nice OLED tablet still in mint condition. No spen but will include a Wacom Bamboo stylus.


Some pics at this link here



lookout

607 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3266686 31-Jul-2024 19:24
Bump. Phone is still available if anyone is keen? $1500

 

Pics at this link here

lookout

607 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3267723 2-Aug-2024 20:03
Price drop to $1400

lookout

607 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3268103 4-Aug-2024 17:07
Sold

mrgsm021
1453 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3268186 4-Aug-2024 20:28
Curious what you are going for instead?

 

Moving to iOS, Foldables or other OEM?



lookout

607 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3268454 5-Aug-2024 22:27
mrgsm021:

Curious what you are going for instead?


Moving to iOS, Foldables or other OEM?



Ended up going back to an iPhone. Found I was too invested in the ecosystem! and having family members all using Apple too. S24 Ultra is definitely a great phone though. I already miss circle to search and the amazing screen

