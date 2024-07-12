Samsung galaxy S24 Ultra
256gb / Titanium Grey
Purchased in March from One NZ
Mint condition in the box. Has been very well cared for and always kept in the case. Charging protection turned on.
Comes with 3 premium cases:
-Pitaka MagEZ Sunset ~$110 rrp
-Urban Amor Pathfinder magsafe $90 rrp
-Samsung silicone purple $45 rrp
$1700 shipped
Pickup West / Central Auckland
I also have a mint Galaxy Watch 6 44mm LTE which I will list only if the phone sells. Let me know if you'd like to make a deal for the phone and watch ($2000 ono all up?).