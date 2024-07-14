Have a few spare bits and pieces I no longer need, given the minimal value I don't think it's worth shipping them so pick up in Hamilton.

Switches:

$40 - Tenda TEG1008D 8x1Gb Ethernet switch metal (186x108x34mm, some pen markings on bottom), Isolation mode switch can restrict ports 1-7 to only communicate with uplink (port 8), or act as a normal switch (US power brick)

$20 - Tenda TEG1005D 5x1Gb Ethernet switch metal (100x63x23mm), (US power brick)

Other:

$15 - Baseus 15W wireless charger, USB-C dark purple, model: BS-W530

Free - USB-C 3.1 to NVMe SSD enclosure, Aluminum

Free - HTC 3.5mm audio jack Bluetooth receiver model: Car A100