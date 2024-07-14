I have 2x unopened Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. (1x Black and 1x White) The kids didn't like the 'buds' concept so my loss and your win on the price. $350 each

Needless to say I wasn't impressed with them!

Also I have a brand new Pixel 8 Pro 128GB in bay. Comes with Genuine Google Case and Screen Protector. Box has been opened as customs couldn't then say it was 'new' if it was inspected. Sell $1,250.



These are now back up to $1,600 AUD and this is the model for NZ with VoLTE, 5G and WoWiFi working out of the box. I got the wrong colour for the wife so hence its up for sale..



Note to self. Why do we get married and have kids when they both just cost me money! 😂

Pickup Chch or can Courier