ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 2x Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds & Pixel 8 Pro
Delorean

#315417 14-Jul-2024 16:25
I have 2x unopened Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. (1x Black and 1x White) The kids didn't like the 'buds' concept so my loss and your win on the price. $350 each  


Needless to say I wasn't impressed with them!   


Also I have a brand new Pixel 8 Pro 128GB in bay. Comes with Genuine Google Case and Screen Protector. Box has been opened as customs couldn't then say it was 'new' if it was inspected. Sell $1,250.  

These are now back up to $1,600 AUD and this is the model for NZ with VoLTE, 5G and WoWiFi working out of the box. I got the wrong colour for the wife so hence its up for sale..

Note to self. Why do we get married and have kids when they both just cost me money! 😂


Pickup Chch or can Courier




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #3259466 14-Jul-2024 17:04
I'd be interested in the black Bose Earbuds please.




Delorean

  #3259479 14-Jul-2024 18:01
I have PMed you

Update - Black Bose sold pending payment




Delorean

  #3259577 15-Jul-2024 09:27
Bose QuietComfort (Black) have now sold!




Delorean

  #3262419 21-Jul-2024 20:08
Pixel 8 Pro is now sold

 

Only the Bose left.




Delorean

  #3263661 23-Jul-2024 17:40
Anyone keen on the last pair on BRAND New Bose Ultra Earbuds. They are $100 less than the current price with full warranty




