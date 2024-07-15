Selling Unifi Dream Machine - boxed and fully working, only selling as it wasn't the best form factor for us and have moved to a different solution.

Was $750 when instock at PBTech: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI2200/Ubiquiti-UniFi-UDM-Dream-Machine

Datasheet: https://dl.ubnt.com/ds/udm_ds

Impressive little device; Unifi Controller (will also run protect) built in, including IDS/IPS and DPI, router built in, 4 port switch built in, access point built in. Will also control (I think 4) additional Unifi devices. PSU built in which is tidy.

Updated to the latest software, which removes the issue the initial software had with VLAN/PPOE tagging.

$350 + shipping or collect from Christchurch.