WTB: Remarkable , Kindle Scribe, or other similar e-ink tablet
ringbearer

112 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#315444 16-Jul-2024 19:40
I'm looking for a note taking device, and steering away from an iPad for now. Does anyone have a Remarkable, Kindle Scribe, or similar e ink device they'd like to move on?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
dacraka
761 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3260487 16-Jul-2024 20:03
Amazon US Prime Day sale just started an hour ago. Not sure if that helps.

 
 
 
 

ringbearer

112 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3260494 16-Jul-2024 20:21
Thanks, unfortunately I couldn’t find a version of the scribe that ships to NZ

timtait
133 posts

Master Geek


  #3260500 16-Jul-2024 21:04
Have you Amazon Au for a Scribe? You’ll need Prime for the special pricing but I’m pretty sure they will ship it here - https://www.amazon.com.au/Introducing-reading-writing-Paperwhite-display/dp/B09BS5XWNS/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?crid=25P8TEQP89GL2&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.nIqVctBs08KLodYoKpfiGX4hwObPb7arU_tgQmbbWKrIm15_iR-RBJF57ZIXiE27L09LH0Q6YUS3K-625L9vfd6gNZTsPlyqtDWNo5pwQti7AYG0jyOvFf4cVkDCOn-k2dDPw05KIlz9YVySX7rkRza-4WDb5yOcNBunehr88U2hKA7uwg8Z2N9ZkR7jk6mly-k0rrcJORFTWjHPWqq_8g.rbJ7LYKEYFPnR5hDLE6ufOtD2bEwXHvs8bm6ZihNl9s&dib_tag=se&keywords=scribe&qid=1721120473&sprefix=scrib%2Caps%2C232&sr=8-3&th=1&psc=1 



networkn
Networkn
32125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3260506 16-Jul-2024 21:21
timtait: Have you Amazon Au for a Scribe? You’ll need Prime for the special pricing but I’m pretty sure they will ship it here - https://www.amazon.com.au/Introducing-reading-writing-Paperwhite-display/dp/B09BS5XWNS/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?crid=25P8TEQP89GL2&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.nIqVctBs08KLodYoKpfiGX4hwObPb7arU_tgQmbbWKrIm15_iR-RBJF57ZIXiE27L09LH0Q6YUS3K-625L9vfd6gNZTsPlyqtDWNo5pwQti7AYG0jyOvFf4cVkDCOn-k2dDPw05KIlz9YVySX7rkRza-4WDb5yOcNBunehr88U2hKA7uwg8Z2N9ZkR7jk6mly-k0rrcJORFTWjHPWqq_8g.rbJ7LYKEYFPnR5hDLE6ufOtD2bEwXHvs8bm6ZihNl9s&dib_tag=se&keywords=scribe&qid=1721120473&sprefix=scrib%2Caps%2C232&sr=8-3&th=1&psc=1

 

 

 

That's a decent deal!

 

 

ringbearer

112 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3260512 16-Jul-2024 21:33
Great deal! Unfortunately I don’t have an Australian address to sign up for prime.

networkn
Networkn
32125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3260858 17-Jul-2024 19:22
ringbearer: Great deal! Unfortunately I don’t have an Australian address to sign up for prime.

 

 

 

@ringbearer I can order it for you and get it delivered to NZ for free, if that would help. 

 

 

 

 

Wakrak
1669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3260882 17-Jul-2024 21:57
ringbearer: Great deal! Unfortunately I don’t have an Australian address to sign up for prime.

 

 

 

Just use an address generator. 



joshharwood
40 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3261268 19-Jul-2024 10:09
You can use YouShop for this, super easy :)

https://www.nzpost.co.nz/tools/you-shop

ringbearer

112 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3261419 19-Jul-2024 12:49
Thanks team, I figured out how to order a Scribe. I'll see how it goes!

