I'm looking for a note taking device, and steering away from an iPad for now. Does anyone have a Remarkable, Kindle Scribe, or similar e ink device they'd like to move on?
Have you Amazon Au for a Scribe? You’ll need Prime for the special pricing but I’m pretty sure they will ship it here - https://www.amazon.com.au/Introducing-reading-writing-Paperwhite-display/dp/B09BS5XWNS/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?crid=25P8TEQP89GL2&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.nIqVctBs08KLodYoKpfiGX4hwObPb7arU_tgQmbbWKrIm15_iR-RBJF57ZIXiE27L09LH0Q6YUS3K-625L9vfd6gNZTsPlyqtDWNo5pwQti7AYG0jyOvFf4cVkDCOn-k2dDPw05KIlz9YVySX7rkRza-4WDb5yOcNBunehr88U2hKA7uwg8Z2N9ZkR7jk6mly-k0rrcJORFTWjHPWqq_8g.rbJ7LYKEYFPnR5hDLE6ufOtD2bEwXHvs8bm6ZihNl9s&dib_tag=se&keywords=scribe&qid=1721120473&sprefix=scrib%2Caps%2C232&sr=8-3&th=1&psc=1
That's a decent deal!
ringbearer: Great deal! Unfortunately I don’t have an Australian address to sign up for prime.
@ringbearer I can order it for you and get it delivered to NZ for free, if that would help.
Just use an address generator.
Thanks team, I figured out how to order a Scribe. I'll see how it goes!