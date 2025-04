Free - or donation for beer money if feeling generous.

Pickup Christchurch or will ship at cost.

Bought this (from GZ) for a property that was VDSL only - but now has fibre :)

https://www.draytek.com/products/vigor130/ for more info - these are the "magic" boxes that convert PPoA (i.e. VDSL/ADSL) to PPoE (i.e. most routers you would want to use).

Device, PSU, phone cable.