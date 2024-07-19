Looking for either a Tab s6 (not the s6 lite) or Tab s7 if any has one and is interested in selling.
Located in Auckland and would prefer to buy locally.
Cheers
Hi,
My trade me listing (Tab S6) will be closed tomorrow. Check it out. I will give you $20 off on top of the winning bid if you win the auction. Welcome to view it this weekend.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/tablets-e-book-readers/tablets/listing/4813169496
Won't that mean your success fee will be out of whack?
hhan:
gehenna:
Hatch:hhan:
I sort of need it today (because travelling) so that probably won’t work.