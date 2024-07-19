Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 or S7
Hatch

789 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315462 19-Jul-2024 10:25
Send private message

Looking for either a Tab s6 (not the s6 lite) or Tab s7 if any has one and is interested in selling.

Located in Auckland and would prefer to buy locally.

Cheers

Create new topic
hhan
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3261702 20-Jul-2024 08:05
Send private message

Hi,

 

 

 

My trade me listing (Tab S6) will be closed tomorrow. Check it out. I will give you $20 off on top of the winning bid if you win the auction. Welcome to view it this weekend.

 

 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/tablets-e-book-readers/tablets/listing/4813169496

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
gehenna
8427 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3261723 20-Jul-2024 09:34
Send private message

Won't that mean your success fee will be out of whack?

Hatch

789 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3261724 20-Jul-2024 09:36
Send private message

hhan:

Hi,


 


My trade me listing (Tab S6) will be closed tomorrow. Check it out. I will give you $20 off on top of the winning bid if you win the auction. Welcome to view it this weekend.


 


https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/tablets-e-book-readers/tablets/listing/4813169496



I sort of need it today (because travelling) so that probably won’t work.



hhan
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3261734 20-Jul-2024 10:30
Send private message

gehenna:

Won't that mean your success fee will be out of whack?



It's a free listing last weekend

hhan
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3261742 20-Jul-2024 10:32
Send private message

Hatch:
hhan:

Hi,


 


My trade me listing (Tab S6) will be closed tomorrow. Check it out. I will give you $20 off on top of the winning bid if you win the auction. Welcome to view it this weekend.


 


https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/tablets-e-book-readers/tablets/listing/4813169496



I sort of need it today (because travelling) so that probably won’t work.


Good luck

Create new topic





