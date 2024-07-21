Hi all,
Looking to buy a Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 portable projector.
Looks like Samsung has just sold out of them, but I recall they gave them away in phone bundles at one stage, so wondered if anyone has a spare one they could part with.
I’ve got a first generation that we only used for a Halloween display. Has the battery base, case too if you’re interested?
Thanks for the response.
Was specifically after Gen 2 as I read it's a little snappier in response, but I've now heard about the JMGO N1 which is similarly priced, but much more feature and quality rich.