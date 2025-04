Selling on behalf of mum - both bought brand new from Samsung NZ around launch day.

Phone is in excellent condition and has had a screen protector on it from day 1 - $750.

Watch is in good condition with the usual wear and tear on screen/frame - $120.

Can buy both for $850.

Price is open for negotiation as not sure how much they're worth these days!

Pick up from Albany, Auckland or shipping to be arranged with buyer.