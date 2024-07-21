Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Professional RF Modulator
xbmcnut

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315493 21-Jul-2024 16:21
Send private message

MD100US Analogue Modulator Stereo AV to RF

 

Full info here https://www.kingray.net.au/au/distribution-amps/md100us/

 

$20 + shipping at cost or collect Beach Haven, Auckland. Pulled from customer site.

 

 




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

Create new topic
richms
27899 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3262421 21-Jul-2024 20:19
Send private message

Can I grab that for my retro tvs? The AliExpress one seems to like to put multiple copies of it's output all over the place.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
xbmcnut

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3262570 22-Jul-2024 09:07
Send private message

SOLD




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3262622 22-Jul-2024 09:30
Send private message

A2 Stereo, Zweikanalton, was only supported by certain TVs I think. Was used to transmit stereo TV in Aus and Europe but not in NZ.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



richms
27899 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3262649 22-Jul-2024 10:22
Send private message

Spyware:

 

A2 Stereo, Zweikanalton, was only supported by certain TVs I think. Was used to transmit stereo TV in Aus and Europe but not in NZ.

 

 

Works fine on my panasonic, sony, veon and LG modern TVs, and my retro sony and panasonic also take it fine. Not that it matters much as all I care about is getting some clean RF out of something as my aliexpress modulators both have many copies of their output all over the place meaning that I either trash digital TV signals if I combine it to the same cable.




Richard rich.ms

tweake
2225 posts

Uber Geek


  #3262669 22-Jul-2024 10:52
Send private message

Spyware:

 

A2 Stereo, Zweikanalton, was only supported by certain TVs I think. Was used to transmit stereo TV in Aus and Europe but not in NZ.

 

 

by the late 90's a lot of tv's supported almost all stereo audios. most main main brands by then where multi standard.

 

the old problem we used to run into was stereo ran into next channel. got more interference problems in crowded RF areas. i used to install quite a few mono's, previous models to the above, as stereo was hard to get. especially nicam, that was very rare.

tweake
2225 posts

Uber Geek


  #3262682 22-Jul-2024 10:57
Send private message

richms:

 

Not that it matters much as all I care about is getting some clean RF out of something as my aliexpress modulators both have many copies of their output all over the place meaning that I either trash digital TV signals if I combine it to the same cable.

 

 

make sure the modulators output is not to high. some will output very high signal which can overload tv tuners giving the effect of copies of signal all over the place.

 

that used to be a really common problem with amateur (ie sparky) built apartment/hotel builds. way to much signal at the first unit, not enough at the last.

Create new topic





