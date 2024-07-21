MD100US Analogue Modulator Stereo AV to RF
Full info here https://www.kingray.net.au/au/distribution-amps/md100us/
$20 + shipping at cost or collect Beach Haven, Auckland. Pulled from customer site.
SOLD
A2 Stereo, Zweikanalton, was only supported by certain TVs I think. Was used to transmit stereo TV in Aus and Europe but not in NZ.
Spyware:
Works fine on my panasonic, sony, veon and LG modern TVs, and my retro sony and panasonic also take it fine. Not that it matters much as all I care about is getting some clean RF out of something as my aliexpress modulators both have many copies of their output all over the place meaning that I either trash digital TV signals if I combine it to the same cable.
Spyware:
by the late 90's a lot of tv's supported almost all stereo audios. most main main brands by then where multi standard.
the old problem we used to run into was stereo ran into next channel. got more interference problems in crowded RF areas. i used to install quite a few mono's, previous models to the above, as stereo was hard to get. especially nicam, that was very rare.
richms:
Not that it matters much as all I care about is getting some clean RF out of something as my aliexpress modulators both have many copies of their output all over the place meaning that I either trash digital TV signals if I combine it to the same cable.
make sure the modulators output is not to high. some will output very high signal which can overload tv tuners giving the effect of copies of signal all over the place.
that used to be a really common problem with amateur (ie sparky) built apartment/hotel builds. way to much signal at the first unit, not enough at the last.